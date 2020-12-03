'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For December 2, 2020: Riddhima Becomes A Servent

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 December 2 episode starts as dadi thinks of Vansh’s words and falls near the bed. Vihaan comes to dadi’s room and takes care of her. He gets dadi her medicines from her cupboard and even makes her have those medicines. Just as dadi tells Vihaan that it’s good he remembers about the medicine box, someone is shown looking on. Vihaan tells dadi that she didn’t take care of herself when he was not around.

Dadi says that she had lost faith in God but when he came back is when she understood that she was wrong to even question God’s power. Just as Vihaan asks dadi to take care, she tells him that nothing was fine after he went. Dadi explains to him that even though Riddhima took a decision she didn’t do anything wrong. Dadi asks Vihaan to promise her that he will fix everything and return her old family to her. Vihaan promises to dadi that he will fix everything as that is the reason why he has come back. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Riddhima enters the VR mansion wearing a servant’s saree. Aryaan asks Riddhima about why did it take time to deliver food at the outhouse. Aryaan says that he wanted to have juice but Riddhima was so late that he had his juice already. He then asks her to go and clean his room. Just as Vihaan comes, Riddhima removes her facemask. Vihaan looks at her and asks her to clean Vihaan’s room first.

Riddhima goes to Vihaan’s room. She picks up a tray and starts to beat Vihaan. Vihaan asks Riddhima the reason why she is beating him as he is the one who saved Riddhima’s plan. Riddhima asks Vihaan in anger about who he is to throw Riddhima out of her own house. Vihaan says that he is “Vansh Rai Singhania”.

Riddhima asks Vihaan to stop acting. Vihaan says that it is Riddhima who made Vihaan turn into Vansh. Vihaan says that if Vansh had forgiven his wife just like this then anyone can doubt their plan. Riddhima says that they had decided that Riddhima will apologize and Vihaan will forgive her but instead Vihaan asked Riddhima for a divorce. Riddhima asks Vihaan about how will they fix this as she couldn’t even sleep in that room. Just as Vihaan suggests that Riddhima needs a back massage to relax, Riddhima asks him to stop this nonsense. Vihaan angrily holds Riddhima and says that she has hired him and paid him but she can’t pay for his self-respect as she has not bought him. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

