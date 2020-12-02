Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For Dec 1:Vihaan Throws Riddhima Out Of The VR Mansion

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 December 1 episode starts as Ishani says that Riddhima had taken the entire charge in her hands. Dadi says it would be wrong to say that as she was the one who had given Riddhima the right to decide and Riddhima decided it with her heart to unite Anupriya and Kabir. Vihaan tells everyone that if they all have kept Kabir for his mother’s happiness, then he will also tolerate Kabir as it is his bad luck that his wife is getting married to his enemy. Vihaan tells Riddhima that she couldn’t wait for 40 days and gave Vansh’s place to someone else. Vihaan asks Riddhima if she even tried to find his body. He says Riddhima just knows how to talk big things about love. Just as Riddhima says “no”, dadi asks Vansh to calm down as they all agree with Riddhima’s decision. Dadi tells Vihaan that when they didn’t get any news about him, they decided this as it is not easy to live as a widow. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Nov 18, 2020: Kabir Plans On Destroying Ishani

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Riddhima tells Vihaan that she is really sorry and asks for him to forgive her. She goes closer to him and asks about what is this drama going on. Riddhima orders Vihaan to do what she said. He pushes Riddhima and asks her to stay away from him as his hatred gets higher when she comes close to him. Vansh says that Riddhima’s crime is bigger than the others.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update November 23, 2020: Riddhima Agrees To Marry Kabir

Dadi asks Vihaan to give Riddhima a chance to speak. Vihaan says that there is nothing left to say now as Riddhima was remarrying. Ishani tells Vansh that he is doing the right thing. Chanchal says “yes” as, if there is no love and trust between two people then what will anyone do. Vihaan says “right” and he has decided to not stay in this relationship with Riddhima anymore. Vihaan says that he wants a divorce. Riddhima and everyone else in the family gets shocked. Vihaan says that no one can give him such pain as Riddhima has given him. Vihaan goes upstairs and throws a suitcase down as he asks Riddhima to get out of his house.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Nov 25, 2020: Riddhima Burns All The Evidence

Riddhima thinks about how Vihaan is behaving like Vansh. Riddhima looks at Vihaan and thinks that if she can get Vihaan here then she can throw him out also. She says that Vihaan has made a big mistake. Just as Riddhima is leaving the house, Vihaan winks at her and smiles. Just as Vihaan waves to Riddhima, Riddhima thinks if she got another devil to deal with one and prays for her family. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

Also Read | Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For November 30, 2020: Vihaan Enters VR Mansion

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.