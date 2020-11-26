'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Nov 25, 2020: Riddhima Burns All The Evidence

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 November 25 episode starts as Anupriya tells everyone about the chunri ritual and Kabir makes Riddhima wear the chunri. Riddhima recalls all the moments spent with Vansh and cries. Angre gets very angry and leaves. Dadi also goes. Kabir holds Riddhima and says that he thought her sorrowful tears would dry up till now but she is still crying. Anupriya says that Riddhima knows their relation wasn’t of love but now she is going to become Riddhima’s real mother-in-law and she promises that she will trouble Riddhima a lot. Anupriya smiles and gives Riddhima sweets. Just as Riddhima stops her, Anupriya says “welcome to hell, Riddhima”. Riddhima goes away. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Riddhima waits for Kabir. Just as Kabir gets a bag with him, she says “good job”. Kabir puts all the evidence against Vansh in front of her. Riddhima asks Kabir to burn everything, but Kabir asks her to do it herself. Kabir tells Riddhima that she got it because of her hard work so she should do it. Kabir pours the kerosene and says that whatever Riddhima is doing is of no use as Vansh is already dead. Riddhima says that Vansh’s family is alive and by doing this, Vansh’s soul will get peace. Riddhima ignites the fire and the evidence burns.

Kabir again tells Riddhima that it was a “stupid try” as Vansh is dead and he will not come back. Just as he goes, Riddhima says that it was necessary to do this as everything will change because a game is going to begin. Riddhima sits over there and watches the evidence burning. She cries as she thinks of Vansh. Riddhima keeps a rose over there and says that she wanted to save Ragini in order to prove Vansh's innocence but she didn’t succeed and today she got Vansh rid of all the false blames. Riddhima says that it was necessary for her to do this with Vihaan, otherwise, Kabir would have done the same thing with him. Riddhima recalls picking Vansh’s watch.

Riddhima hugs the watch and misses Vansh. Riddhima says that it is Vansh’s sign and it is valuable to me than my life. Kabir thought that he is the only player in this game but now there is a new twist as it is time for his bad intentions to burn. Riddhima says that she has to do this for her family. She sees Vansh’s picture and says that she is going to get an antidote to cut down this poison as she is getting Vihaan home. She says that Vansh knows she is doing this for her family and promises that she won’t let anything happen to them. Riddhima asks Vansh to please forgive her and leaves recalling Vihaan’s words. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

