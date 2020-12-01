Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For November 30, 2020: Vihaan Enters VR Mansion

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 November 30 episode starts as the pandit asks Riddhima to make the groom wear the vaar-maala. Riddhima thinks why hasn’t Vihaan come yet and starts to doubt if it was all her illusion. Riddhima waits for some time and then makes Kabir wear the vaar-maala. Dadi gets very sad and says that she wishes Vansh was here as she can’t tolerate this. Just as Kabir tells Riddhima that he knew this marriage would happen, Riddhima thinks that Vihaan hasn’t left any option for her and she has to take this step. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Just as Riddhima had expected, Vihaan comes to the VR mansion pretending to be Vansh. Looking at Riddhima and Kabir getting married, Vihaan says that he thought to come and surprise everyone but he didn’t know that his life’s biggest surprise is waiting for him. Vihaan tells Kabir that he didn’t think that he will find Kabir here. Kabir thinks that all this is strange as Vansh fell down the cliff, but there are no marks on his body. Riddhima thinks that Kabir will not reveal the truth easily.

Vihaan says that there are many wounds that heal time but this one wound that is still hurting. Just as he shows the bandage on his hand, he says this wound will also heal but the wounds that are on the heart give pain for a lifetime. Anupriya thinks that Vansh knows she cheated on him. Vihaan asks the family members about what his biggest enemy is doing in this house.

Ishani says that Anupriya got her son back as Kabir is her son. Vihaan asks if this is the same child who got lost before the marriage, he thinks that the child was kidnapped. Just as Anupriya nods, Vihaan says that it’s very strange for a lost child to find his mother after growing up. Chanchal says that it’s a miracle Vansh got saved and even the kidnapper parcelled Kabir’s childhood clothes to the VR mansion on Vansh’s tervi as he may have realized his mistake. Vihaan says that Kabir came to the VR mansion on the same day then it is a miracle upon a miracle and everyone would have accepted Kabir to be true. Chanchal tells Vansh that Riddhima permitted him to stay over here as it was her decision. Vihaan starts to go towards Riddhima. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

