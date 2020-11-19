'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Nov 18, 2020: Kabir Plans On Destroying Ishani

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 November 18 episode starts as Kabir tells Riddhima that it's great that the latter found the truth and agrees that it was all his plan. Kabir tells Riddhima that he has worked hard and that no one knows about it. But, Riddhima always comes between his plan. Even though Riddhima stayed with Kabir for years, she didn’t understand him. He says that Riddhima doesn’t know about the volcano hiding inside of him. Kabir says that he knew Riddhima would reach the truth but didn’t expect for it to happen so soon. Just as Riddhima says that she got to know the truth and she will tell everyone, Kabir scolds her. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Riddhima asks Kabir not to touch her as she will bring his truth out. Kabir holds her hand and pushes her into the swimming pool. Kabir and Anupriya smile as he says that he has taken many lives and won’t take a second to take one more life. Before Riddhima regrets it, Kabir asks her not to make such a mistake. Riddhima says that Kabir can take her life but she will save her family from Kabir. Riddhima says that Vansh always protected his family and she will also do the same. Kabir asks Riddhima about what she'll tell everyone as she is the one responsible for Vansh’s death.

Just as Anupriya plays the recording, Kabir says that it’s Siya’s phone recording and asks Riddhima to say any truth she wants before she dies. Kabir says that Riddhima is responsible for Ragini’s death, Riddhima got her from Vansh’s safe house but didn’t tell anyone about Vansh’s death. Riddhima says that she will accept everyone’s hatred, but she will expose Kabir’s truth and won’t move back as her family is important to her.

Just as Anupriya stops her, Riddhima asks her to leave her. Kabir gets the wires to electrocute and Riddhima asks him if he has lost it. Anupriya says goodbye to Riddhima and Kabir gives a little shock to her. Riddhima falls back and Kabir asks her if she got a shock. Kabir tells Riddhima to think of what will happen to Ishani if he gives her hundreds of such shocks. Riddhima tells Kabir that Ishani is pregnant and asks him to show some humanity. Kabir says that he is not such a person, then how shall he get humanity. Kabir says that Ishani will get punished because she insulted Kabir in front of everyone. Ishani will get a huge shock and then the next bed after Siya will be booked for Ishani, he says. Riddhima says that Kabir can’t do this. Just as Kabir says go, run, Riddhima goes and he smiles.

Just as Riddhima sees Ishani, she stops her. Kabir and Anupriya come and Kabir asks her what’s the problem. Kabir switches on the lights and smiles. Kabir tells Ishani that thanks God as nothing wrong happened to her as she has to handle the baby because Vansh was waiting for this baby and accidents can happen anytime with anyone. Ishani says that she didn’t take any advice from anyone and doesn’t need Kabir’s advice. Ishani asks everyone to not make her room a park and step out. Kabir tells Riddhima that this was just a trailer, the picture is still there. Riddhima looks at him.

