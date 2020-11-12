'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For November 11, 2020: Kabir Shoots Ragini Dead?

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 November 11 episode starts as Ragini coughs. Riddhima thinks that there’s something wrong with Ragini and says that she will take her to the hospital. Siya calls Vansh and asks about his whereabouts. Siya tells Vansh that she got to know everything about the truth of their mother’s murderer. Just as Vansh asks the name of the murderer, Anupriya takes the phone from Siya and switches it off. Vansh thinks that Siya’s life is in danger and he has to go home. Siya tells Anupriya that Vansh will not leave her, and advises Anupriya to save herself and let Siya go. Siya runs. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' 2 Written Update For November 6, 2020: Riddhima Regrets Saving Ragini

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Ragini says that she doesn’t have much time. Riddhima says “no, we will go to the hospital, you can make your life’s new start”. Ragini tells Vansh that the murderer is very dangerous. Ragini says that she knows about Vansh’s mother’s murderer. Just as Ragini says “Anu….”, Kabir points the gun and shoots her. Kabir says that he has completed his mother’s work and now it’s time for his next strike. Kabir goes.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For November 7: Riddhima To Know Siya's Truth

Vansh finds Ragini’s dead body, and just as he goes towards the body, he sees his watch laying there. He recalls Riddhima taking his watch in order to repair it. Vansh thinks that Riddhima took his watch then how was it found near Ragini’s body. Just as Vansh thinks did Riddhima kidnap Ragini, he says “no she can’t do this”. Kabir says “you killed an innocent girl in a poisonous gas chamber, you didn’t let her run, no crime is perfect, you left proof behind, your name is printed on this watch, I have a footage, you are seen threatening Ragini”.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update | November 9, 2020: Kabir Hides Ragini From Riddhima

Vansh asks Kabir about who shot Ragini. Kabir says that he will tell him everything because it is very simple. Vansh tried to kill Ragini but she had escaped, so he finally killed her. Kabir says that Vansh is Ragini’s murderer, and all these evidence prove that it is an open and shut case. Kabir asks Vansh “would like to ask me who gave the evidence to the police?”, Kabir asks Vansh that it will be better if he asks this to his wife. Vansh gets shocked.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For November 10, 2020: Riddhima Fights With Kabir

Vansh asks Kabir, “did Riddhima give you the footage?”. Kabir says that he doesn’t need to lie. Vansh thinks “Riddhima cheated me”. Riddhima thinks “I am coming Vansh”. Kabir thinks “cheat is winning over love”. Vansh thinks Riddhima planted this watch near Ragini’s body on purpose and this means that she was the spy. He recalls Riddhima’s words. He thinks Siya knew her real face and Riddhima did this to her, her love and trust, everything was a lie, a cheat. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.