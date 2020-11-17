'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For November 16, 2020: Kabir Enters The VR Mansion

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 November 16 episode starts as Chanchal asks “did Riddhima say anything?”. Ishani says “no”, and tells her that she knows Riddhima’s story is fake, Riddhima can try to hide the truth, but Ishani will find it. Aryan says that the lawyer gave the papers and Vansh has bestowed everything to dadi. Chanchal says that since Vansh gave everything to dadi, this means the game is in their hands now. Chanchal asks Aaryan to be the best grandson to dadi and he will be the bnly nominee for her all her wealth. Ishani says that they just have to provoke Ishani against Riddhima, then everything will fall into place. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For November 7: Riddhima To Know Siya's Truth

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update 16 Nov 2020

Anupriya says that she can’t believe her son is in front of her. Kabir says that he can’t believe that Anupriya is his mother. Just as Anupriya cries, Kabir hugs her. Anupriya tells Kabir “what a plan you have made, everyone is convinced”. He says that he has done great acting. Kabir says that he was leaving the city today, but he got his mum, he got all his happiness. He says that he stayed away from his mother’s love, but now they will stay together and asks Anupriya to come with him. She says “you stay here”.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update | November 9, 2020: Kabir Hides Ragini From Riddhima

Dadi asks Kabir to stop and says “Anupriya is a family member, you can’t take her. Riddhima is Vansh’s wife, she has a right to decide if you will stay here”. Anupriya and Kabir think that it’s game over if Riddhima says “no”. Riddhima says “yes”. Just as Kabir smiles, Anupriya thanks dadi and Riddhima. Kabir laughs and Riddhima thinks of Vansh.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For November 10, 2020: Riddhima Fights With Kabir

Kabir comes to stay in the VR mansion and goes to meet Riddhima. Riddhima tells Kabir “how dare you come without knocking?”. Kabir says “sorry, I came to say thanks, I didn’t think you will permit me to stay”. Riddhima says that she did this for Vansh and not Kabir. Her hatred will always be there for Kabir as he is responsible for Vansh’s death. Riddhima says this and gets out of here. Kabir says “okay, relax”. Riddhima asks him to get lost. Vansh asks what happened to Riddhima, he also got to know the truth later and regrets Vansh’s leaving. But, now he is also like Vansh now, he is the son of this house.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For November 11, 2020: Kabir Shoots Ragini Dead?

Riddhima says no one can be like Vansh and Kabir can never be like him. Kabir says “time will show it”. Just as Riddhima asks about what did Kabir say, he says “I mean, time is needed to know someone, you will know my intentions aren’t wrong” and leaves. Riddhima thinks why does she feel weird and asks herself if she did something wrong letting Kabir stay here. Vihaan says that his work will be done in one hour. Just as the man says there is another work, Vihaan says that he doesn’t have time for small things as he is planning something big now. He says that his journey to becoming Vansh from Vihaan begins today. He says, “Riddhima I did last rites of Vansh’s body, now I am coming” and smiles. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.