'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For November 10, 2020: Riddhima Fights With Kabir

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 November 10 episode starts as Vansh says “don’t worry, I will come” and goes. Riddhima cries and says what “shall I do Bappa, how to find Ragini, show me some way”. Just as Ragini calls Vansh, Riddhima sees his phone. Ragini says “it’s me Ragini”. Hearing Ragini’s voice Riddhima gets happy and Riddhima says “I am Riddhima, Vansh’s wife, tell me where are you, I will help you, who has kidnapped you?”. Just as Ragini says “Kabir”, the temple bell rings and a train passes nearby. Riddhima asks her the name of her kidnapper again. When Ragini says “Kabir kidnapped me”, Kabir suffocates her and she falls down. Kabir asks her to live her last few breaths. Riddhima prays to God and thinks of the temple bell and train station. Riddhima says that these two things together means Ragini’s near the Bandra lake factory. Just as Riddhima leaves, Anupriya looks on and gets Vansh’s phone. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For November 5: Vansh Tells Riddhima The Truth

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Anupriya tells Siya, “so you got to know the truth”. Siya says that she knows Anupriya wants to separate Riddhima and Vansh and says thank God she didn’t make Vansh hear Riddhima’s recording because Anupriya is the real cheat. Siya tells Anupriya that she won’t let her succeed, she can’t stop her. Anupriya says that she will stop Siya as she had promised that whoever knows this secret will not be alive. Siya gets shocked seeing the knife in Anupriya’s hands. She stops Anupriya.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' 2 Written Update For November 6, 2020: Riddhima Regrets Saving Ragini

Vansh gets the last location of the unknown number. Vansh says “Bandra lake factory, I hope I get Ragini there”. Kabir thinks that he can’t let Riddhima fail his plan. Riddhima says that they will go to the hospital. Kabir says that she can’t win over him as Riddhima thinks from the heart and he thinks from the mind. Kabir takes a stick.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For November 7: Riddhima To Know Siya's Truth

Just as Siya hits Anupriya, Anupriya gets up and says “you got legs after many years, run as much as you can, but you can’t go away from me”. Siya cries and hides from her. Anupriya looks for Siya.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update | November 9, 2020: Kabir Hides Ragini From Riddhima

Just as Riddhima sees Kabir’s shadow, she bends down. Riddhima picks a stick and fights with him. Kabir hits on Riddhima’s leg and she falls down. Kabir throws the stick and goes to Ragini. Riddhima hits on Kabir’s head and he falls down. Riddhima thinks that Kabir wants to kill Ragini, it means he is the one who had killed Vansh’s mother. Riddhima says that she will know whose face is behind this as Vansh is waiting to know this for three years. Riddhima goes and holds the masked person. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.