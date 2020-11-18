'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Nov 17: Riddhima Understands Kabir's Plan

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 November 17 episode starts as Anupriya and Kabir have drinks. She tells Kabir that the family believed the “stupid” story. Dadi tells Riddhima that she did well by thinking of Anupriya’s happiness and asks her to give the keys to Kabir and show his new room also. Riddhima says “okay”. Just as she takes the keys, Kabir says “stupid is those who take the decision from heart, who is it, I will give three options, Riddhima, Riddhima, Riddhima”. Kabir says that Riddhima doesn’t know that she has invited a big danger home. Anupriya says “I know, you don’t need to take disguises and come home, you came as electrician and others, it was tough”. Kabir says that he came as a doctor also, reminding Anupriya of the time. Anupriya says Kabir came as a servant also, he used to hide and come, no need to do this now as he will have the right to come. Riddhima says “it’s tough to face that man, I wish you were here” and sees Vansh’s picture on her phone. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kabir tells Riddhima, “I will do what I want, you remember, the student can get smarter than a teacher, but can’t outdo him”. He says that Ishani should not have hurt his ego as Riddhima had to pay a price. Dadi asks Kabir, “new clothes fit you well?” and says that Anupriya and Kabir have united after years, so she should ward off bad sight. Anupriya says that it’s enough for her that dadi has permitted Kabir to stay here and says, “thankyou”. Dadi says “thank Riddhima”, as Riddhima is the one who had suggested this because she cares for your emotions. Kabir thinks Riddhima thought of this and she will have some wrong reason. Kabir asks about Riddhima’s whereabouts.

Dadi says that Riddhima is busy in some work. Riddhima thinks “sorry dadi, I asked you to ward off bad sight, I wanted to keep them busy and find evidence against them”. Riddhima checks Kabir’s room. Riddhima says that it’s a big danger for the family and she has to protect the family, just the way Vansh wanted. She says that there is nothing in Kabir’s room and thinks of checking Anupriya’s room. Kabir says “I have to send a mail”. Dadi says “no, you can’t even move until ritual ends”. Riddhima gets the school bag. Just as she checks the books, she gets a receipt.

Riddhima clicks a picture of the receipt and sends it. She calls the shop and says “I have sent a school bag picture, is it taken from your shop”. Just as the man says “yes, your kid damaged it in two days, we can’t replace it”, she asks them to check again and tell her. Riddhima says “how is the bag bought two days back?”. She says that it means this new bag is made old and it was a part of the plan as everything is false. Riddhima checks the writing and says that it’s the same, it’s Kabir’s handwriting, which means that the story of mother and son meeting is fake and they are fooling everyone. Riddhima thinks “I have to get the truth out”. Just as Kabir comes clapping, she looks at him. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

