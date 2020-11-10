'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update | November 9, 2020: Kabir Hides Ragini From Riddhima

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 November 9 episode starts as Riddhima says that she doesn’t know where is Ragini and she can be a big threat for the person who killed Vansh’s mother, Uma. Anupriya hides Ragini from Riddhima. Riddhima says that someone is always keeping an eye on her Kabir says that Riddhima is safe here as there is no one here.

Just as Riddhima says “I know”, Kabir says Siya has lied to Riddhima and he is sure that Siya has Ragini. He tells her that Siya is playing a game with her. Riddhima says “she can’t do this, Vansh loves her a lot, she can’t do this with him”. Riddhima says that she has only a couple of hours to find Ragini. Just as Ragini kicks the shelf, the vase falls.

Riddhima turns and asks Kabir about how did the vase fall. Kabir says that rats are there. Riddhima says that she thinks there is someone behind. Kabir says there is no one. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update 9 November

Vansh asks Riddhima if she is okay. Riddhima says that her mangalsutra broke, which is a very bad omen. Vansh says “no, I got a good news”. Vansh tells Riddhima that Angre got the CCTV footage, in which he can see Ragini’s kidnappers and will finally know where Ragini is kept. Vansh got new hope to punish his mother’s murderer. Riddhima worries and says that then she will lose Vansh, even her mangalsutra broke.

Vansh wipes her tears and says that Riddhima’s tears are so precious. He says that it shatters his heart as he can’t see her in trouble. Vansh asks what if he changes this bad omen into a good omen, and gets the thread and needle. He starts to needle the beads together and ties the string to her hand. Ishq Mein Marjawan plays in the background.

Vansh says it’s fine now, their marriage doesn’t depend on these beads and everything will get fine. Riddhima says that she feels worried, like something bad is going to happen. She lights a diya and they perform the aarti together. Ragini asks Mishra to let her go. She says that she is feeling really hungry, and asks for something to eat. Riddhima thinks “I can just see darkness, make me reach Ragini, give me a chance to rectify my mistake”.

Vansh thinks Angre will get the footage and everything will get fine. Riddhima thinks if Angre gets the footage, then their relationship will shatter. Mishra asks Ragini to have the food that he got for her and not to use her mind. Ragini recalls taking Mishra’s phone from his pocket.

Ragini says that she will call Vansh but Vansh’s phone is on silent. Just as he takes the aarti, Riddhima does tilak to him. Vansh asks Riddhima about why is she so scared and what is it that is troubling her. He says “tell me, I can’t see you like this”. Riddhima thinks that she wishes she could confess that she is the reason for his problem, Angre will get footage, Vansh will know the truth. Ragini calls Vansh. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

