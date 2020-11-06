'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For November 5: Vansh Tells Riddhima The Truth

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 November 5 episode starts as Riddhima tells Ragini that she is safe now. Riddhima says that she will protect her from the devil. Kabir thinks Ragini is not protected from the devil, in fact, she is going to the devil, and Riddhima doesn’t know it. Vansh angrily starts to kick things in the room. Angre comes and asks Vansh where Ragini went. Just as Vansh shouts and calls out to the nurse, the nurse enters and gets scolded by him. Vansh asks the nurse to tell him about who had come here and whom did the nurse see. The nurse says that she doesn’t know anything, as just as she heard some sound, someone kept chloroform napkin on her face and she fainted. She didn’t see anyone. Vansh says that his hard work of three years were wasted. He asks Angre if he knows the meaning of losing Ragini. Just as Angre asks about who could have come here, Vansh remembers Riddhima. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Also Read | Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For October 29, 2020: Riddhima Celebrates Her Sargi

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Just as Vansh comes home, he decides to tell Ragini’s truth to Riddhima. Vansh takes Riddhima to the grave. Vansh tells her that only Ragini knew who killed his mother. Vansh says that for three years, he had fought to keep Ragini alive. Riddhima asks Vansh, “does it means you didn’t kill Ragini?”. Vansh says “no”, and explains to her why would he kill the only person who could have helped him. Vansh says that he did point a gun at her but would have never killed her.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update November 2, 2020: Vansh Shows His Evil Side

A flashback shows Vansh scolding Ragini and asking her the answer to his question, “was she with him for money?”. Ragini says “yes, it’s true, but trust me, there is another truth that I want to tell you”. Vansh says that she cheated on him, even though she knew that he loved her, she still did this with him. Ragini says “no, I didn’t cheat you”. Vansh pushes her down and says “you know I hate lies, there is nothing left now”. Ragini says “no, don’t kill me, forgive me”. Vansh points a gun at her, and the flashback ends.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update November 3, 2020: The Day Of Revenge Has Come

Riddhima thinks that she had seen it in the footage, and this means that Vansh is saying the truth about what happened. Riddhima asks him if he shot the bullet, but Vansh says “no, I wanted to kill her, I pointed a gun at her, but I couldn’t do, because I am not a criminal, I can’t murder anyone”. Riddhima thinks that she has misunderstood Vansh. A flashback shows Ragini getting shot. Vansh gets shocked and asks “who shot the bullet?”, and the flashback ends. Riddhima asks Vansh about who shot the bullet.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' 2 Written Update For November 4, 2020: Riddhima Takes Ragini Away

Just as Anupriya says that she had shot the first bullet, Kabir smiles. Anupriya sees Ragini and says that Ragini thinks she is very smart as she was dreaming to control Anupriya. Anupriya recalls thinking why isn’t Vansh shooting Ragini as she had provoked him so much. Ragini tells Vansh “I was after money before, but I really love you, there is another truth, I want to tell you”. He asks Ragini about what will she tell him, she has broken his trust. Just as Ragini says that Vansh will trust her this time, Anupriya shoots Ragini. The flashback ends and Vansh cries in front of Riddhima. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.