'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For November 7: Riddhima To Know Siya's Truth

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 November 7 episode starts as Vansh asks Riddhima to do him a favour and not leave him alone. Just as Vansh lays in Riddhima’s lap, she starts crying and recalls dadi’s words. Vansh goes to sleep. Riddhima says that Vansh asked her to do something for the first time, but she feels sorry as she cannot fulfill it. She says that she has to go tonight in order to rectify her mistake. She says that she is going to get the hope back and Vansh’s mother’s murderer will get punished. She thinks that maybe Vansh will forgive her then. She then kisses Vansh’s forehead and goes to the temple. Riddhima says that she has hurt Vansh a lot. She asks herself why did she do this foolishness and why did she not listen to her heart. She wonders how her heart always said that Vansh is innocent and he didn’t do anything, but the proof had overcome her heart. Someone is shown looking at Riddhima. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Angre tells Vansh that the kidnapper has worked very smartly as there is no clue. They even check the CCTV but cannot find any clue. Vansh says that once he sees that kidnapper, no one can save him from Vansh.

They don’t get the CCTV footage for that day. Vansh says that he wants this footage anyhow. Vansh asks Angre to go and fix the CCTV recorder as it is a matter of some time because then Vansh will not leave that kidnapper. Riddhima is on the call and says that she will come back before anyone wakes up. She turns and sees a masked person. She says that she knew this person will come to keep an eye on her. She asks that person to stop. Just as the person runs, Riddhima tries to tackle that person but they manage to run away.

Riddhima tries to remember and a flashback is shown where Riddhima puts some soil under the shoe’s sole of the masked person, and the flashback ends. Riddhima says that if one plan fails, then plan B will work, and she will follow that person. Riddhima follows the footmarks that lead her to Siya’s room. She says that Siya can’t walk and that person can harm her. Just as she goes inside, she thanks God as Siya is sleeping. She catches that person inside the room and asks the person to show Riddhima their face and remove the mask. She sees that there are pillows under the blanket. She asks the person where Siya is and what did the person do with her. She asks the person to show her their face else she will call everyone. Riddhima sees Siya’s face under the mask and gets shocked. Riddhima says “Siya?”. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

