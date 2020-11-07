'Ishq Mein Marjawan' 2 Written Update For November 6, 2020: Riddhima Regrets Saving Ragini

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 November 6 episode starts as Aryan says that he doesn’t know who shot the bullet at Ragini. Anupriya thinks that no one knows that she was also there. A flashback shows Anupriya shooting Ragini and telling her that Ragini deserves to die by Anupriya’s hands only. Flashback gets over and Kabir tells Anupriya that fate saved them that day. He says that today, Riddhima saved is the one who has saved them. Kabir tells Anupriya that he believed her when she said that Ragini died, but Anupriya did not check it. It’s Lord’s grace, that just as they came to know that she was alive, Riddhima got her to them and they got saved. Anupriya says that when Ragini is with them, none can know their secret. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Seeing Vansh resting on the bed, Riddhima starts to cry and recalls his words. He wakes up shouting “Maa”. Vansh asks Riddhima about why did she save him, and why didn’t she let him die. Vansh says that he is a devil, and he had never thought that he will ever love anyone again. But, Vansh says that Riddhima proved him wrong and her love forced him to trust someone again. Dil Ye Tere Bina plays in the background as they keep looking at each other. Vansh says that Riddhima loved him and always stopped him from doing wrong things, just like his mother used to do. Vansh tells Riddhima that he had told her that he sees his mother’s reflection in her but he doesn’t deserve her. Vansh says he couldn’t become a good husband or a good son. Vansh says “I am sorry maa, I am sorry Riddhima”.

Riddhima hugs Vansh and cries. Ishq Mein Mar Jawan plays in the background. Riddhima thinks that she has misunderstood Vansh and made a big mistake. She thinks that she wants to make Ragini reach Vansh and rectify her mistake. She thinks she will express her love and apologize to Vansh, and she knows Vansh will forgive her. Riddhima has to get Ragini from Kabir. Just as Riddhima tells Kabir about this, Kabir and Anupriya get shocked.

Vansh sees the kalash and starts to play the piano. Riddhima tells Vansh “sorry”. Vansh asks Riddhima about why is she saying sorry. Vansh shows the kalash to Riddhima and tells her that these are the ashes of his mother. Vansh recalls the painting and says that he was broken knowing that his mother had been murdered, but he had a hope that he will get justice for her. He keeps the kalash on the shelf and says that now he thinks that hope also went far. He says that he will feel guilty seeing this kalash, as he couldn’t get justice for his mother. Vansh asks Riddhima, “will you do me a favour?”. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

