'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For November 12, 2020: The Death Of Vansh

The episode starts with Vansh questioning if Riddhima cheated him by faking promises of love and acceptance. He blames himself for the pain that he is in and to give her a chance to cheat on him. Kabir, meanwhile, reveals to him that it was his conspiracy for a long time. He tells him that he had been an obstacle in his way for many years and thus he decided to teach him a lesson.

The police officers arrive and they arrest Vansh. The mother who watches speaks up and pleads that Vansh is not guilty and that he should be spared from being arrested. As she is talking, Kabir tries to get her out of the way while Vansh gets furious and warns him to not come in between his mother and him. Vansh says that he just does not want to delay the law proceedings and wishes to see him in jail as soon as possible.

Written Update For November 12, 2020: The Death of Vansh

Vansh leaves in the police van

Vansh eventually gets handcuffed and he gets dragged to the police van. His mother tries to plead with the officers to leave him and take her instead. The officers do not pay attention and simply take Vansh. As he sits in the car, he promises his mother that he will come out to meet her soon. Kabir then interrupts asking him to not give false hopes. He tells him and he is being charged with murder and will thus get life imprisonment. Vansh’s mother tries to stop the van as it goes away and soon Riddhima too realises that Vansh has been taken away by the police.

Kabir acts sceptical

As the van drives off, Kabir asks the officials to take a left turn instead of making way to the police station. The officials suspect his sceptical behaviour but ignore it. He blindfolds Vansh and takes him to a secluded location. He opens his blindfold and points the gun at him. Vansh looks at him and prepares for his death.

However, Kabir laughs and tells him that he won’t kill him. Kabir reveals that he just wanted to ruin his ego and did not want to end his life. He tells Vansh that he is free to go and opens his handcuffs. As Vansh runs away into the forest, Kabir points the gun at him and fires away. Luckily, Vansh manages to nearly escape the bullet and pounces at Kabir. The two fight and somehow Vansh manages to drop the gun from Kabir’s hand.

Vansh dies

As the two fight, Riddhima reaches the scene and watches the two. Kabir gets hold of the gun and points it in Vansh’s direction. Vansh stays unaffected by it and claims that he will not be killed. Meanwhile, Riddhima’s dupatta flies and Vansh notices her. As he speaks to her, he steps back and falls deep into a trench. Thus Vansh dies and Riddhima mourns his death.

