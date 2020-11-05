'Ishq Mein Marjawan' 2 Written Update For November 4, 2020: Riddhima Takes Ragini Away

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Nov 4 episode starts with Anupriya saying that she did her work as Vansh seals the main door, but Riddhima went by another way. Just as Kabir tells Anupriya that very soon they will have Ragini with them, Anupriya says that it is then that they will do their incomplete work. Riddhima thinks of going through the basement. Someone (face covered with a mask) hits Riddhima’s head, and she faints. Riddhima opens her eyes and sees everyone in front of her. Siya asks Riddhima if she is okay. Dadi tells Riddhima that she was found unconscious in the basement. Anupriya gets angry as Riddhima had to go out but she fainted. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update to know what happened next in the episode.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Nov 4 written update

Vansh and Angre are about to reach Ragini but their car stops. Just as Vansh asks Angre to check the car, Angre says that it all looks fine and he doesn’t know why the car is not starting. Vansh shouts “help, stop the car”, but nobody stops. Vansh tells Angre that he knows someone wants him to not reach Ragini, but he will reach her and nobody can stop him. He says that he still has 25 minutes and he may still be able to reach there on time. Angre looks on as Vansh starts to run.

Riddhima tells Kabir that they have to hurry up. She asks him to show her the shortcut on the map as she drives. Kabir thinks that in just 3 minutes Ragini will be in his clutches. Just as Ishani is about to go to Riddhima thinking about what is she planning now, dadi asks Ishani to let Riddhima sleep and not disturb her. Just as the curtain moves, they see someone sleeping on the bed. Dadi tells Ishani “see she is sleeping”. Just as Ishani goes, Anupriya thinks that she had shut the door at the right time, else everyone would have known that Riddhima isn’t at home. Anupriya says that Riddhima is going to ruin Vansh. Vansh falls down while running, and gets hurt. Even though Vansh’s knee starts to bleed, he runs again.

Just as Riddhima and Kabir reach the location, Riddhima says that they have no time as Vansh may come here any minute. Kabir tells Riddhima that he will handle the nurse and asks her to go in to meet Ragini. Riddhima goes inside and tells Ragini that she has come to help her. Vansh reaches the place and sees the nurse unconscious. Vansh thinks that someone has come here before him. Vansh shouts out Ragini's name and runs inside. Just as he is about to go inside, Riddhima takes Ragini and leaves. Vansh sees the empty bed and window and throws away the bed in anger. Vansh wonders aloud how can she disappear, as he has kept her hidden for years. He vows that whoever did this will burn in his anger. Just as Riddhima and Kabir take Ragini in the car, Riddhima smiles. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

