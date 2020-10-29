'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update October 28, 2020: Riddhima Tells Kabir The Truth

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 October 28 episode starts as Kabir tells Riddhima that he knew that she will come to meet him. He holds her hand and asks her to make some excuse and come to him, as only then will they be able to break the fast. Just as Kabir says that they will feed food to each other, Riddhima stops him and tells him that she can’t do this. Kabir says that he forgot about the fact that Riddhima can’t come here and says that he will come there. Riddhima says “no Kabir”, and tells him that she has kept a fast for Vansh and not him. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' written update

Riddhima tells Kabir that she knows his heart will be hurt after listening to this but she is helpless. She says that she had married Vansh on Kabir saying and the marriage was just a compromise, but not she knows Vansh closely and couldn’t understand when he made a place in her heart. Riddhima tells Kabir that she is not the Riddhima who loved him, but she is Riddhima Vansh Rai Singhania now. She says that this name is a relation, faith and emotion, and she can’t cheat on Vansh.

Chanchal and Rudra sit together to do all the ceremonies. Just as Chanchal likes the gold bangles, Rudra tries them on her but they don’t fit. Chanchal tells Dadi that Rudra doesn’t even know her bangle size. Everyone smiles. Rudra tells Chanchal that maybe she got fat. Just as she hits him, he says “healthy”. Dadi tells Rudra that he has to count the stars tonight and will have to stay outside the room.

Riddhima and Vansh sit together for the ceremony. Just as Vansh picks up a bangle, Riddhima asks him if he thinks the size is right. Vansh asks her if she thinks that he knows her or not. Siya picks up the diamond bangles for Riddhima and asks her if she likes it. Riddhima says “yes, a lot”. Anupriya thinks that Riddhima has made her son cry and is celebrating happiness here, she will burn Riddhima’s happiness soon. Riddhima thinks Vansh won’t know her bangle size, but Vansh makes her wear the bangles of the perfect size. Vansh recalls taking Riddhima’s bangle. Riddhima smiles. Vansh thinks that their relationship is not so weak that he will lose this small rasam. Riddhima thinks that she will keep a fast for Vansh and wishes that the fast complete without any problem. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

