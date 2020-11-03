'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update November 2, 2020: Vansh Shows His Evil Side

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 November 2 episode starts as Ishani tells Vansh that Riddhima made the same excuse as him today and went after him. Vansh begins to think if Riddhima is in any trouble. Just as Ishani gets a call and says “hospital”, Vansh takes the phone away and starts to worry.

Ishani says that her friend is in the hospital and asks Vansh about what he thought. Just as Riddhima comes home, she starts to recall walking lost on the road. Riddhima cries and stumbles. Vansh then asks her about what happened. As Vansh sees blood on Riddhima’s hand, he asks her how did she get hurt. Riddhima tells him that she will say everything if Vansh tells her how did his hand get hurt. Vansh says that it is not important and he will get the bandage for Riddhima. Here's the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update:

Also Read | Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update Sept 23: Vansh Saves Riddhima, Anupriya Fumes

'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' written update

In the morning, Riddhima wakes up and sees Vansh standing in front of her. Vansh makes tea for Riddhima and asks her not to worry, as it’s just a matter of some time after which she can get back on her own feet. Vansh says that he will help her. Just as Riddhima says that she doesn’t want Vansh’s help, he says that she is getting stubborn again.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' 2 Written Update For October 27: Riddhima Keeps A Fast For Vansh

Vansh tells Riddhima that he gave her a small dose this time. But, if she doesn’t listen to him, then the next dose will be double as “devils don’t pity”. Vansh asks Riddhima to have tea and says that he will send her breakfast in the room. Vansh tells her that she has to change her habits and has to stop repeating mistakes. Just as Riddhima turns away, Vansh keeps the tea and goes.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update October 28, 2020: Riddhima Tells Kabir The Truth

Riddhima says that Vansh can try hard, but she won’t let him hurt Ragini. She thinks that she can’t do anything in this state and Kabir can help her. Riddhima says that will Kabir help her now as he always tried to show her Vansh’s real face but she didn’t understand him, so she thinks that he will listen to her this time. She calls Kabir but he isn’t answering the phone. Riddhima sends a voice note to Kabir saying “Ragini is alive”. Just as Riddhima hears footsteps, she throws away the phone.

Ishani comes inside the room and taunts Riddhima. She says that Vansh has seen Riddhima’s real face. Riddhima tells Ishani that she has also seen Vansh’s real face. Ishani says that Riddhima should be thankful to Vansh as it is only because of him that she is getting everything she doesn’t deserve. Ishani says that Vansh has asked the servant to send the clothes to the laundry. Riddhima says there's no need for that as she will send them later. Ishani then asks the lady to take it. Riddhima begins to think that her phone was in those clothes. She says that she lost the single chance she had to help Ragini.

Also Read | Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For October 29, 2020: Riddhima Celebrates Her Sargi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.