Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For October 29, 2020: Riddhima Celebrates Her Sargi

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 October 29 episode starts as Dadi says that they will do the mehendi rasam now. Chanchal tells Aaryan that Riddhima and Vansh’s love is true. Aaryan tells her that he doesn’t think she has heard the story of Heer and Ranjha, as true love is beautiful but its end is horrible. Chanchal says that this is the reality, as Riddhima and Vansh have come closer, and their plans will fail. Aaryan says that it is Chanchal who taught him to not leave trying. Aaryan says that fate will support them as no relation is perfect. He says that they will strike to break Riddhima’s strength and Vansh’s faith. Someone is shown wearing a shawl, adding some chemical drops in the bowl of mehendi. Read Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Just as dadi asks Riddhima to apply the mehendi, Riddhima says that the colour of the mehendi should come nice. Dadi asks her to have lunch but Riddhima says that she will have it once the mehendi dries. Vansh overhears the conversation and gets food for Riddhima, while she applies the mehendi. Dadi asks Vansh to not be shy and feed Riddhima as when Vansh was sick, she took care of him. Vansh sits and feeds food to Riddhima.

Vansh holds Riddhima’s hand while sleeping. Ishq mein marjawan plays in the background. Riddhima says that Vansh looks like an innocent kid while sleeping, calm, lovely, but when he wakes up, he makes everyone silent. Just as Riddhima starts to imitate Vansh, Vansh opens eyes and says, “So I look like this in anger”. Just as Riddhima says “no, I….”, Vansh says that he liked it. They smile looking at each other. Riddhima thinks that she will keep the fast for the first time and will be playing all of Vansh’s wife’s “dharm” completely from tomorrow. Riddhima holds Vansh’s hand.

Next morning, the ladies come home for sargi. Just as Dadi asks Ishani about why didn’t she get ready for sargi, Ishani says that she doesn’t have any saas. Riddhima gives her the sargi and says that her bhabhi (Riddhima) will do the rasam. Ishani takes it. Dadi tells Ishani that Riddhima has done her duty, and now she has to do her duty by touching Riddhima’s feet and taking her blessings. Just as Riddhima says that there’s no need for it, dadi asks “when will Ishani learn the customs?”. Ishani goes on to touch Riddhima’s feet and thinks that she will take revenge. Anupriya picks up the sargi plate for Riddhima and drops it. Just as Ishani smiles, Anupriya thinks that Riddhima has broken her son’s heart and keeping fast here. She thinks that she won’t give sargi to Riddhima, it’s impossible. Dadi recalls what the pandit said. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

