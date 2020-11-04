'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update November 3, 2020: The Day Of Revenge Has Come

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 November 3 episode starts as Kabir checks Riddhima’s call and the voice message she has sent. Just as Kabir hears it, he drops the phone. He thinks if Ragini is alive then his plan will fail as Vansh won’t be proved as a criminal. Kabir calls Riddhima, but Anupriya picks up the phone. Just as Kabir asks Anupriya to give the phone to Riddhima, Anupriya says okay. Someone wearing a mask having a full face covered is shown using chloroform on Riddhima after which she faints. Read Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Just as Riddhima wakes up, she hears a sound. Riddhima sees Ragini crying in front of her. Ragini says “save me Riddhima”. Riddhima tells Ragini that she won’t let anything happen to her. Ragini disappears, but Riddhima says that she won’t let Vansh kill Ragini, and she can’t waste even a minute now. Riddhima keeps pillows on her side of the bed and goes. Vansh turns towards her side and sleeps.

Just as Riddhima reaches the gate, she sees the big lock. Riddhima thinks that Vansh did this to stop her but she will try once more. Riddhima tries to break the lock, and someone is shown looking at her. She turns and says that she felt someone was here. She thinks that she will save Ragini and get justice too.

Next morning, Vansh asks Riddhima to help him. Vansh asks her about how does he look. She says he looks the same as he always looks. He says that he should be looking different today as it is a special day, “the day for revenge”. He says that he will end Ragini’s chapter forever. Vansh tells Riddhima that she should pray for him and should feed him curd and sugar as now they can have a new start. He says that he is going to take a big step at 4 o’clock as he can take anyone’s life for his family.

Riddhima tells Vansh that this is the difference between them. She can risk her life for innocent life. Vansh says that their thoughts are opposite and science says “opposites attract”. Vansh eats the curd by Riddhima’s hands and says “good luck”. Just as Ishani sees Vansh leaving, she locks the door. She smiles and says that Riddhima can try but she can’t go out of this house. Just as Ishani goes to take a call, Riddhima looks on. Riddhima thinks that her plan B is always ready. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

