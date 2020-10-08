'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For October 7, 2020: Vansh Gets Angry At Riddhima

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Oct 7 episode starts as Ridhima tells Vansh that she knows how all this happened to him. Riddhima says that mummy ji (Anupriya) had a blue coloured poison that she mixed in the watermelon plate because of which he became unconscious. Vansh gets very angry listening to all this and throws his breakfast plate asking Riddhima about how can she accuse his mother of something like this. Read Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update ahead to know what happened in this episode.

Anupriya asks Kabir not to worry because in India mothers are treated as God and no one will believe that a mother tried to give poison to her son. She says that Vansh will not believe this, no matter how much Riddhima tries to make him understand or convince him. Anupriya goes to Vansh’s room and asks him to relax as anger is not good for his health in such a condition. Anupriya tells Vansh that she was scared with this incident and she did some of Vansh’s tests. Anupriya gives him the reports and says that the pasta that came from outside had peanuts and that caused an allergic reaction.

Anupriya goes to Riddhima and talks sweetly to her saying that she has forgiven Riddhima. Anupriya further tells Vansh to forgive Riddhima as well, as she took care of him the whole night. Vansh asks Riddhima to see how much Anupriya cares for him. Just as Riddhima says sorry to Anupriya, Anupriya says in her mind that she won’t let her hard work of years be broken that easily because of Riddhima.

Just as Anupriya leaves, Ridhima tells Vansh to take medicine, but Vansh says no need and leaves furiously. Riddhima thinks that Anupriya planned everything very smartly and that’s why she could not expose her. Riddhima thinks that she will have to stay two steps ahead next time.

When Riddhima walks towards the hall, she sees the locket falling down from the jhoomer (chandelier). Just as she runs and catches it, Vansh comes there and asks her about what is she hiding. She says nothing and thinks of hiding the locket from Vansh until she finds out the whole truth. Stay tuned to know more about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

