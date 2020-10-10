'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Oct 9, 2020: Riddhima To Know Anupriya's Truth?

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 October 9 episode starts as Chanchal shouts “save me Aryan” as her room is on fire. Riddhima, dadi, and everyone else rushes to see Chanchal and call the fire brigade. Just as the fire brigade comes, they ask everyone to move away from the room. Riddhima thinks that the box is inside the room and she has to get the box anyhow. Anupriya thinks that Kabir (who was disguised as the fire brigade) would have taken the box and left. Anupriya tells Riddhima that everything inside the room would be in ashes as everything got burnt. Riddhima worries. Read Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update Oct 9

Riddhima takes some flowers for Anupriya and tells her that Riddhima knows that Anupriya is the one who ignited the fire, and her man had stolen the box. Riddhima tells Anupriya that she can’t hide it for long as she will get it in front of everyone and Anupriya’s happiness will fade. She knows Anupriya’s truth that is hidden in that box. Anupriya starts to get really worried. Riddhima tells Anupriya that she knows about her son. Riddhima asks Anupriya about the third child who was calling her as his mother. Anupriya scolds Riddhima and hurts her with the thorn.

Just as Riddhima goes to room, she gets Vansh’s call. Vansh tells Riddhima that her smile shows that she has forgiven him. Vansh says sorry that he had to leave for that deal but promises that he will be home soon. Riddhima tells Vansh that this room is nothing without him and that she misses him. Just as Riddhima thinks of Vansh, Ishq Mein Marjawan plays in the background.

As Riddhima gives medicines to dadi, dadi tells her that she knows Riddhima is missing Vansh. Dadi says she can see it on her face. Riddhima tells dadi that it is her best friend, Sejal’s birthday today. Sejal gets shocked on knowing about Kabir’s true side and thinks that she has to tell Kabir’s truth to Riddhima. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

