'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update October 8, 2020: Riddhima Slaps Aaryan

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Oct 8 episode starts as Riddhima comes to the room and hides the box. Vansh comes inside the room and tells Riddhima that he can’t tolerate her blaming her mother (Anupriya) all the time. Vansh says that Anupriya isn’t his real mother but she is a beautiful person. Vansh says that Anupriya wants him to forgive Riddhima and asks her about why she thinks that everyone is her enemy. Vansh then asks her why doesn’t she start a new life peacefully. Read Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Just as their conversation gets over, Riddhima rushes to dadi’s room to hide the box. Dadi comes inside and tells Riddhima that she got old but she can see everything. Riddhima thinks that dadi saw her hiding the box, but dadi tells her that she knows that Riddhima had a fight with Vansh. Riddhima thanks God that dadi didn’t see anything. Dadi asks her to come and sit with her. Dadi tells Riddhima that love is important in every relation and that love doubles after every fight.

Just as Riddhima comes back to her room, Aaryan comes from inside her bathroom, wearing a bathrobe. When Riddhima asks why is he in her bathroom, Aaryan says that it is his house and he can go anywhere he wants to. She asks Aaryan to leave and pushes him. He asks Riddhima to stay in her limits, otherwise, he will remind her of her limits. Riddhima slaps Aaryan and says that he needs to remember his limits. She tells Aaryan that maybe the entire house is his but this is her room and she makes the rules here. Aaryan thinks that Riddhima will have to pay a price for the slap with interest.

Just as Aaryan leaves, Riddhima calls Kabir. She tells Kabir that Vansh gifted her a new phone, while Kabir wonders if Riddhima has found the box yet. Riddhima tells Kabir that they thought Vansh is the bad guy but actually, Anupriya is the one who’s bad. Kabir says that he knows Vansh since years, Vansh is a big devil and thinks that everyone is his pawns. Riddhima tells him that she is a part of Vansh’s family now and she has proof against Anupriya. Just as Kabir starts to worry, Riddhima hears someone coming and says that she will call Kabir later. Kabir gets angry and thinks about what he shall do. Riddhima thinks that she has to get her hands on that box at any cost. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

