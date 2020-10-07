'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For October 6, 2020: Vansh's Life Is In Danger

The episode of Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 that aired on October 6, 2020, starts as Ridhima stops Vansh from eating the watermelon and says that there is poison in it. As Vansh starts coughing, she gets scared. Vansh starts laughing and says that Riddhima needs rest. Riddhima says that she’ll call the doctor to check Vansh’s health. Vansh grabs Riddhima’s hand and stops her, saying that he’s absolutely fine. Just as Riddhima thinks that maybe she was wrong and there was nothing in watermelon, Vansh falls on the ground with white colour foam coming out of his mouth. Read ahead to know more about what happened in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update Oct 6

Just as Vansh falls on the ground, Riddhima starts screaming. She calls dadi, Ishani, and everyone in the house. They all call the doctor to check on Vansh. The doctor informs Riddhima that Vansh is fine now and asks her to keep Vansh’s body warm otherwise there can be a complication. The doctor leaves.

The next morning, just as Riddhima opens her eyes, she looks at Vansh. Riddhima checks his temperature that seems to be normal now. Riddhima smiles and moves her hand over his face. She wonders about why she has started getting so concerned about Vansh. Riddhima says that she doesn’t like to see Vansh in pain.

Just as Riddhima comes down in the hall, dadi tells Riddhima that she needs to take care of her as well, otherwise, how will she be able to take care of Vansh. Further in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Oct 6 episode, Dadi asks Riddhima to eat some fruit and offers her a plate of watermelon.

As soon as Riddhima sees the watermelon, she quickly says no for it. Dadi starts to wonder about how watermelon gave a reaction to Vansh. Dadi asks Chanchal if she cut the watermelon right, to which Chanchal says yes. When Riddhima asks Chanchan if anyone asked her to mix anything in the watermelon, Chanchal gets angry. When dadi says that Riddhima asked if anyone told her to mix anything, Chanchal says that she understands everything as she is not an idiot. Chanchal leaves in anger.

Further in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update, Kabir tells Anupriya not to underestimate Riddhima. He says that if Riddhima finds their treasure box, then their game will be over. Kabir says that Vansh trusts Anupriya blindly, so he won’t hear anything against her. Riddhima brings breakfast for Vansh in bed. She asks him to eat as then he has to take medicine. Just as Vansh asks about what the doctor said, Riddhima recalls Anupriya’s words. She says that the doctor didn’t say anything clearly, but she knows how this happened. Vansh asks her not to repeat the watermelon story as his family members cannot do this.

