'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Oct 13, 2020: Vansh Catches Kabir In VR Mansion

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Oct 13 episode starts as Chanchal says that a thief came home and shot dadi with a poisonous bullet. Vansh is shocked and says that Riddhima didn’t tell him anything. Anupriya and Chanchal blame Riddhima and say that she is always wandering. Riddhima says she was busy finding Sejal as someone kidnapped her, but she is in the house. Just as Chanchal asks what nonsense and says that why will anyone kidnap Sejal, Riddhima says that Sejal had come to surprise Riddhima on her birthday and wanted to tell Riddhima something but she got kidnapped before that. Just as Riddhima says she knows who did this, Anupriya gets tensed. Read Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Just as Riddhima is about to take Anupriya’s name, Vansh tells everyone that Sejal is completely safe and is with him. Riddhima takes a sigh of relief and is happy that Sejal is safe, but thinks if she might have told Vansh about Riddhima and Kabir. She gets very restless and keeps on asking Vansh about where he met Sejal and what all did she tell him.

Vansh asks Riddhima about why is she getting so impatient and why she wants to know about what Sejal told him. Vansh says that Sejal is safe and everything will come out at 4 pm. Just as Vansh says this and goes, Riddhima starts worrying. Anupriya asks Kabir to go from their house, but Kabir asks her to relax. Riddhima calls Kabir and tells him that Vansh is going to do something big at 4 pm, and asks Kabir to leave from the VR mansion. Just as she is about to keep the phone, Vansh comes inside and sees her talking to someone. When he calls out for Riddhima, she cuts the call. Kabir leaves and Vansh asks Riddhima about who she was talking to. Riddhima says that she was talking to the pandit as the havan couldn’t be done and everything got spoiled.

Just as Kabir is trying to leave, he sees Vansh leaving from his room and stops. Kabir hides under the centre table. At 4 pm, Vansh comes down the hall and calls everyone. He tells the entire family that his eyesight is sharper than the hawk, and nothing can be hidden from him. Vansh removes the centre table’s glass and catches Kabir. Vansh says that he had seen Kabir hiding inside this. Just as Vansh removes Kabir’s mask and sees Kabir, Riddhima and Anupriya get shocked. Vansh tells everyone “meet Inspector Kabir”. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

