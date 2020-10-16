'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update | October 15, 2020: Vansh Plays Games With Riddhima

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 October 15 episode starts as Anupriya burns Vansh’s picture and says “how dare you hurt Kabir”. Anupriya says that Vansh has hurt someone she loves the most and she will also hurt Vansh by using someone he loves. Anupriya says that if her secret comes out at dinner tonight, then she will also reveal Riddhima’s secret so that Vansh knows that Riddhima is cheating on him. Read Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update

Riddhima goes to Vansh and says that she wants to tell him something. Just as Riddhima is about to say something, her phone rings. Vansh answers the phone call and says “so you reached”. Vansh stops Riddhima from going and makes her hear a man’s voice on the call.

Riddhima says that it is a man’s voice, but Vansh says that it was Sejal’s name on the phone. Vansh says that he is his office boy and he had asked him to get a file and saved his number in Sejal’s name. Just as Riddhima asks Vansh why he lied and why is he playing games with everyone, Vansh says that Riddhima is the one playing games. Vansh tells Riddhima that he knows that someone is cheating on him and he will soon unveil that person.

Just as Vansh goes, Riddhima says that it seems like Vansh knows about her truth. Kabir sends Riddhima a picture of Sejal. He thinks that Riddhima isn’t answering but hopes that she sees the picture and doesn’t tell anything to Vansh. Riddhima checks her phone and thanks god as she finds out that Sejal is with Kabir and she is safe. Riddhima thinks that she will call Kabir after Vansh sleeps.

Anupriya gets Kabir’s message that reads “Vansh was fooling everyone, I have Sejal with me, be happy”. Anupriya says Kabir is her son and she is proud of him. Riddhima asks Kabir to make her talk to Sejal as Sejal wanted to tell Riddhima something. Kabir says that Sejal is safe and he is going to send her to Dubai.

Kabir asks Riddhima not to confess anything to Vansh as he is a killer. Just as Riddhima was talking to Kabir, she sees someone and says there was someone here. Her phone falls down in the plant pot. Riddhima thinks that she should leave before anyone sees her and she will take the phone in the morning. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

