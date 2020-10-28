'Ishq Mein Marjawan' 2 Written Update For October 27: Riddhima Keeps A Fast For Vansh

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 October 27 episode starts as Chanchal tells Aaryan that they are living in the VR mansion since years and Riddhima is playing with their minds. Aryan nods in agreement. Chanchal says that she was scared when Vansh was coming towards her and it’s all Aaryan’s mistake. Aaryan says that he is very sorry, and he will get them out of this problem. Read Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Also Read | Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For Sept 15: Riddhima Is In Search Of The Murderer

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Just as Chanchal asks Aaryan about what did he get, Aaryan shows her the burnt card. Chanchal asks Aaryan if this is the same chip in which he had recorded the footage. Aaryan says yes. Aaryan recalls finding the chip near the fire. Chanchal asks if Riddhima had thrown this chip into the fire. Aaryan says that even if they lost something, they have gained a lot. Chanchal asks Aaryan to check the chip. Just as they check the chip and see the video, they smile. Chanchal tells Aaryan that his mistake is forgiven and that she is proud of him.

Also Read | Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For Oct 12, 2020: Vansh Sees Kabir And Asks Who He Is?

Riddhima decides to keep a fast for the long-life of Vansh, on this auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth. Just as Vansh comes to know about this, he tells Riddhima that she doesn’t need to fast for him. Riddhima tells Vansh that it is her own decision and she is keeping it by her wish. Vansh leaves from there.

Also Read | Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For Oct 14, 2020: Vansh Catches Kabir, Doubts Riddhima

Riddhima thinks that she will keep the fast for Vansh by all the rights as she is his wife. Just as Riddhima gets Kabir’s message, she thinks that Kabir presented this teddy to her on her birthday, but why is Kabir sending such pictures. She gets Kabir’s message that reads “happy karwachauth in advance”. Riddhima goes aside and calls Kabir. Kabir says that he was missing Riddhima a lot. Kabir tells Riddhima that he has kept their memories safe as she is the most special person for him now. Kabir says that he knows Riddhima also loves him and as it’s Karwa Chauth tomorrow, he knows she will keep the fast for him. Kabir tells Riddhima that he has decided to keep a fast for her and asks Riddhima about when will she come to take the sargi. Kabir says that it’s ready and he is waiting for her. Just as Kabir asks Riddhima, “are you coming?”, she says “yes, I will come”. Kabir sees the sindoor and thinks that this will become his weapon now as he will get Ridhhima to him. Just as Kabir says that he is waiting, Riddhima ends the call. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

Also Read | Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For October 19, 2020: Riddhima And Vansh Come Closer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.