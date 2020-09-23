'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For September 22, 2020: Kabir's Ultimate Plan

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 sept 22 episode, Vansh says that he will never forget his responsibilities. Chanchal says that she knows Vansh will handle everything, and takes Aryan away from there. Just as Vansh sees dadi coming towards him, he goes to her and says that he will handle everything perfectly. Read further ahead to know more.

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update Sept 22

Dadi tells Vansh that she has no tension when he is here as he is their family’s protection. Dadi tells Vansh that now he has Riddhima in his life and he has to open the doors of his heart for her. Dadi asks Vansh to give a chance to love, as he has to love her in order to get her love. Vansh says that there is no love, but dadi says that he doesn’t need to feel shy about his feelings and asks him to be proud of it. Dadi tells Vansh that Ganpati Bappa will decide everything as love and worship are called by the same name and both want good intention.

Ishani starts shouting because she doesn’t want to get married. Vansh gets angry and says that he will go and explain her. Riddhima tells Vansh that every situation isn’t solved by anger. Riddhima says that Ishani is angry as she thinks this marriage is forced, but she explains Vansh that he can explain her with love. Vansh says that he knows how to handle her. Riddhima apologises for trying to help him and says that she is sure Vansh knows more. Just as she gets hurt by the haldi, Vansh runs to her and gives her his handkerchief. Riddhima throws away his hanky. As Kabir and Anupriya look on, she says that it’s not easy to win Vansh’s trust and love. Kabir says that they have to go to their ultimate plan.

Kabir thinks that their plan can’t fail this time. She goes inside the house in order to look for Riddhima and talk to her about their new plan. While looking at Riddhima, Kabir bumps into Vansh by mistake.

