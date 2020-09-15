'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For September 14, 2020: Ridhhima Fights Death

The episode of Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 that aired on September 14, 2020, starts as someone tries to kill Riddhima. She struggles and fights with the masked man. Just as Vansh asks Angre about how did this happen, Angre says that even the CCTV company isn’t able to answer how the cameras got off altogether. Read ahead.

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 September 14, 2020 written update

Vansh says that it happened inside the house and wants to know who is doing it. Just as Riddhima falls down the bed, Vansh hears the sound and runs upstairs. He sees Riddhima fallen down and shouts for the doctor. Vansh puts Riddhima on the bed. The doctor comes and he asks Vansh to go out.

Further in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, as Riddhima starts to feel fine, Vansh asks her if she knew that he wanted to kill her, then why didn’t she let him die. Vansh asks Riddhima about why did she take the bullet for him and says that it is the first time when he has seen that a prey wants to save the hunter. Just as Vansh asks her these question, Riddhima recalls the time when everyone liked Ragini, but Ragini was a greedy girl, who cheated on Vansh. She thinks that she was wrong about Vansh and Vansh is actually a very nice man. The way he is caring for Riddhima and not leaving her side shows how capable Vansh is of love and that he can never betray the one he loves, so it was, in fact, Ragini’s fault.

Later in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Sept 14 episode, Riddhima says to Vansh that it is tough to understand him. She says that she didn’t believe him, but she felt that there is a second part of the story and how could she let him die without knowing it. Vansh asks Riddhima to have medicines. Just as Vansh asks Riddhima if she doesn’t think of the answer or doesn’t want to say, she says that every person has evil and goodness within him and it will be wrong to neglect the goodness. She says that she would have done the same thing for anyone. Vansh says that Riddhima is either an angel who saved him, or it was his plan to win her trust. Just as Vansh gets a call and goes out of the room, someone is shown looking at Riddhima.

