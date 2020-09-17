'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For September 16, 2020: Kabir Is Exposed

In the episode of Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 that aired on September 16, 2020, Kabir calls his partner and says that Riddhima should think that it is Ishani who tried to kill her. Vansh thanks Riddhima for saving his life, but asks her to not target his family. Riddhima says that Vansh is finding the person at the wrong place and she knows that he won’t believe her and that is why she will bring him proof that the yellow gloves person is from his family. Someone is shown looking at them. Read further ahead.

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update

Just as Vansh starts to play basketball, Anupriya comes to him and says that good he controlled his temper because Riddhima has just met with a big incident and she doesn’t know how to react. She says that even she got very angry when Riddhima accused Ishani, but she reminds Vansh that Riddhima is the same girl who got shot for his sake and sometimes even smart people make mistakes. Vansh says that he will think about it.

Vansh thinks that maybe Anupriya is right. He says that he needs to talk to Riddhima. Kabir calls Riddhima again and gets angry when she doesn’t pick up. He says that he wants to know what is happening over there.

Riddhima thinks that Vansh has changed a lot and it is not a bad change. Riddhima prays to be able to reach the yellow gloves person somehow, as she wants to know who tried to kill her and Vansh. Mrs D’Souza sees the yellow gloves in the storeroom and runs away in fear. Just as Riddhima asks her what happened, Mrs D’Souza says that the yellow gloves person is inside the storeroom. Riddhima asks her to wait as she is going to see who it is. Kabir comes there and argues with the yellow gloves person. Riddhima thinks that she can’t wait for Vansh and she herself has to go and check on the person who tried to kill them both. Riddhima opens the door and is shocked to see Kabir.

