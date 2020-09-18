'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update September 17, 2020: Mrs D'Souza Gets Kidnapped?

The episode of Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 that aired on September 17, 2020, starts as Riddhima asks Kabir why is he in the storeroom and in fact what is he doing over here. Kabir says that he wanted to see Riddhima because since the shootout happened, he was worried. Kabir says that it is all happening because of him as he shouldn’t have sent Riddhima to this house. Read further ahead to know more.

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update

Kabir says that he is sorry for everything and hugs Riddhima. She tells Kabir that it is fine. Kabir asks Riddhima about why did she come in between when the bullet was shot for Vansh and asks her why did she save him. Kabir says that Riddhima is applying sindoor and wearing a mangalsutra, and this proves that she really thinks of herself as Vansh’s wife.

Riddhima says that she would have done this for anyone as their motive is to send Vansh behind bars, not to kill him. Riddhima says that she has seen it and is more curious now, as she has seen a yellow gloves man. Kabir asks Riddhima to stop it and asks her about why does she care so much about Vansh. Kabir says that it doesn’t matter if Vansh dies, as Riddhima knows why she has come here. Riddhima says that if Vansh is wrong then the person who tried to kill them is also wrong. Kabir leaves.

Riddhima comes inside the room and tells Vansh that she wants to find the person who shot him but he isn’t trying, and it seems like Vansh doesn’t want to know about him. Someone is shown looking at them. Vansh says that he wants to know, but why does Riddhima want to know about the person who shot at Vansh. The person looking at them goes.

Vansh tells Riddhima that he has asked Angre to find out about the person, and has even hired a private detective. Vansh says that he worries for his family, and that man has entered his house to shoot him so he will find him anyhow. Mrs D’Souza goes to the storeroom and gets shocked. Mrs D’Souza sees the face of the person and says “oh my god”. She asks the person if he is the one who tried to kill Riddhima and Vansh. Just as she thinks of reaching out to Riddhima, who is walking in the corridor and revealing whose face is hidden behind the mask, the person catches her.

