'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update September 25: Will Kabir Be Exposed?

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 episode that aired on September 25, 2020, begins with the sangeet ceremony of Angre and Ishani. Meanwhile, Ridhima is in a dilemma about who is the real DSR. Angre asks Ridhima for his phone. Ridhima thinks that she should talk with Angre about the mail but then decides to have a word with him later as it is his sangeet. During the sangeet, Aryan and Ishani dance together and talk about how they will escape amidst the function. Meanwhile, Kabir gets to know that real DSR is here to meet Vansh. So he plans to meet the real DSR before anyone else does.

ALSO READ: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update September 24, 2020: Vansh Decides To Confess

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update: September 25, 2020

Ridhima is still wondering about DSR, thinking whether she should tell Vansh about it or not. On the dance floor, Aryan deliberately pours the drink on Ishani and Ishani gets a chance to hide inside the flower basket. On the other hand, Kabir gets stuck with Dadi but then finally meets the real DSR. Here at the sangeet, Vansh looks for Ridhima.

Meanwhile, Aryan is happy after seeing his revenge plan getting successful. Ishani goes to hide, and there she sees a hand full of blood lying on the floor. She screams, and everyone comes over there. Ishani tells everyone what she saw, and Angre goes to check but finds nothing and no blood spots. Later, Kabir consoles Ishani and says there is nothing over there.

A scene shifts to flashback, where Kabir is firing a bullet at real DSR and drags him and keeps him where Ishani saw the blood-filled hands but then hearing Ishani scream, he takes the body and sends it with the people he hired to take the body at some other place. Then, Kabir changes his coat as it has blood stains and afterwards returns to the sangeet ceremony. Meanwhile, Ridhima goes out at the gate but doesn’t find anyone there. She thinks that someone might have played a prank. She goes to Vansh and Angre and tells him about the mail.

ALSO READ: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update September 21, 2020: Kabir Is In Disguise As Devraj

They wonder who is the real DSR, but then Kabir proves to them that he is the real DSR. Ridhima thinks she is so stupid to think so much on that mail, and she decides to focus on her real aim of solving Ragini’s murder mystery. The sangeet starts with DSR dancing on the stage with Aryan and Ishani. When Ridhima is about to leave, Vansh stops her and asks for the dance. They dance on a romantic number.

Meanwhile, Kabir is in deep thinking about how he had filled Ridhima's heart with hatred for Vansh. But seeing them dancing together, Kabir gets furious. He breaks the glass in his hand and goes to room angrily. He thinks of all the past moments with Ridhima. But now he believes that both Ridhima and Vansh loves each other and he will be the wall between them.

ALSO READ: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For September 22, 2020: Kabir's Ultimate Plan

ALSO READ: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Sept 23: Vansh Saves Riddhima From Drowning

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.