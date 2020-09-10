'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For September 9, 2020: Riddhima Finds Ragini's Diary

The episode of Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 that aired on September 2, 2020, starts as Riddhima says that she will face death in order to win. She says that she will go from this mansion, but only with the proof. As Riddhima keeps digging further, she finds a diary buried underground. Read further on:

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update for September 9, 2020

As Riddhima finds the diary, she reads that it says “Ragini” which means that it was Ragini’s personal diary. Just as she goes home, everyone looks at her. Riddhima thinks about why is everyone looking at her like this and hopes that they didn’t come to know that she has got Ragini’s diary. Vansh says that its decision, the entire family will be going for an outing. Riddhima thinks that this is Vansh’s plan and asks if she can stay back as she is not feeling fine.

To Riddhima’s surprise, Vansh says that she sure can stay back as he can’t risk the health of everyone else. He says that he will stay back too, as it is his responsibility to take care of her. Just as Riddhima looks at him, dadi smiles. But, Riddhima thinks it will be risky to stay with Vansh alone in the house. When Ishani says that she doesn’t want to go too, Vansh says that this outing is planned for her only and he is sure that she will like it.

Riddhima is about to gift Sejal something on her birthday. Just before she hands it over to the courier boy, Vansh says that she has made all arrangements and asks if he can see what’s inside; after all his wife is sending the gift. Riddhima says that she knows he wants to check it, but there is nothing more than a birthday card, flowers and a book, and then she asks him to let her go. He says that Riddhima doubts a lot and that there is no cure for doubt.

Just as Vansh takes the parcel and starts to unwrap it, dadi stops him and says that this is wrong. Dadi asks him to let her go as she is only sending a gift to her friend. Vansh wraps back the parcel and lets Riddhima go and send the parcel. Vansh looks at Riddhima and thinks that she isn’t sending the parcel to Sejal.

Riddhima starts to think that once Kabir gets hold of Ragini’s diary, he will understand that Riddhima needs help and will come to save her. Angre informs Vansh that Riddhima has been planning on sending the diary to the postal address. Vansh tells him that they have to make sure that the enemy thinks that they are winning, and that just when the mastermind of the plan comes to get the diary, they will come to know everything.

