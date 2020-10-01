'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update September 30, 2020: Riddhima Gets Drunk

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 episode that aired on September 30, 2020, begins with Riddhima making a sweet for Vansh. Just then, she remembers Ragini and wonders if she is falling for him or not? She recalls the concern Vansh had shown for her. She says that if Vansh can do so much for this, she can at least make a sweet for him. On the other hand, Kabir leaves a note for Riddhima signed with Kabir’s name and writes that he is waiting in the backyard.

Meanwhile, Angre thinks that the wedding didn’t happen with Ishani’s will. Ishani comes into the room angrily and asks him to turn on the geyser. Ishani breaks a vase in frustration and decides to take revenge from Riddhima. She grabs an alcohol bottle, but Angre stops her as she is pregnant. Angre accidentally moves her blouse strap and Ishani slaps him calling him a pervert. She warns him to stay in his limits. Ishani wants to drink, but Angre gets the bottle and keeps it on the stool outside the room, and the fight between Angre and Ishani continues.

On the other hand, Riddhima while walking in the corridor, accidentally drinks alcohol placed outside Angre’s room. Angre apologizes to Ishani, saying that he didn’t want to do this, but he cannot bear her putting the baby in danger. The scene shifts to Riddhima as she feels dizzy and wonders why she is seeing everything blur and double. Riddhima even notices a chit near the bottle after placing it back on stool and wonders what it is.

Kabir looks at her from far and thinks that after reading the note, Riddhima will run back to him. Riddhima opens the chit but is not able to read as she is drunk. Vansh comes to Riddhima and asks if she is okay. Vansh understands Riddhima is drunk. Ridhima says that he is wrong and shows him the sweet she has made. Vansh asks who made her drink but Riddhima says that they should go to poolside to have sweet first.

Riddhima and Vansh reach the poolside and enjoys some fun and romantic moments. They both notice the chit on the floor and Riddhima grabs it before Vansh and tries to read it. Riddhima makes a paper boat with it and puts it in the water. Ridhima smiles and sprinkles some water on Vansh, and they share romantic moments. Meanwhile. Kabir comes there and sees Vansh and Riddhima enjoying their moments. This makes him angry, and he decides to do something to make Riddhima choose between him and Vansh’s love.

Meanwhile, Angre asks Ishani to eat something. Dadi and Vansh come there. Ishani hugs Vansh and says Angre tried to molest her. Angre tries to speak, but Vansh stops him. Vansh tells Ishani that he knows she is lying as Angre can not do such thing as he has known him for long time. Angre explains the whole situation.

Hearing this, Dadi scolds Ishani and asks her to think about her family too. Vansh tells Angre that he doesn’t need to defend himself since Ishani is his wife, and hence he has right on her before anyone else. Vansh tells Ishani that Riddhima got her bottle and drank it thinking it is water. Ishani feels that everyone is chanting Ridhima’s name only.

Meanwhile, Riddhima hears footsteps and thinks Vansh is back and hence she asks her to eat the sweet. However, it is Kabir who comes there and takes her name. She remembers Kabir’s voice and stands up in shock and finds Devraj standing there. She wonders what is happening, while Kabir thinks that this game of love is going to be more interesting.

