'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 8: Riddhima And Vansh Visit The Temple

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 8 episode starts with Vansh and Riddhima being on their way to the temple. Riddhima falls asleep when Vansh keeps looking at her. Vansh and Riddhima go to a hotel to freshen up. The couple reaches the temple. While climbing the stairs, Riddhima hurts herself. When Vansh suggests they go home if she can’t walk due to sprain, Riddhima declines. Vansh lifts her in his arms and takes her to the temple.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

The pandit tells them that the ritual has been completed. Vansh completely unaware of it tells him about her sprain. Pandit informs that people come there to pray for their companionship for seven births. He continues to inform them about the story of a couple whom the Goddess saved. When pandit asks Vansh to fill 'sindoor' in her forehead, he ignores it and 'sindoor' falls. Pandit gets worried and prays to the Goddess for forgiveness. The couple leaves the temple.

In the later scene, Riddhima tries to convince Vansh. He tells her that marriage is a pure relation and that she married him on Kabir’s saying. Riddhima thinks she can’t take someone’s life to prove her love, but she can give up on her life. She jumps down the cliff, Vansh runs to save her and jumps to hold her hand. In the background, the title track of the series Ishq Mein Marjawan plays. Vansh takes support from the tree.

Riddhima tells him that what will she do if he is not with her and that she loves him till her last breath. Vansh pulls her up but the tree he was holding on to breaks. He falls down the cliff. Riddhima is saved. Riddhima yells for help and asks Vansh to hold on to her shawl. Riddhima saves him and hugs him. She yells at him and says that if anything happened, she couldn't bear the pain of losing him. She further promises him that she will never hurt him. Vansh holds her. While the couple is leaving, in the radio announcement, they hear about Manali’s bad weather and the landslide. Riddhima tells maybe they can’t travel and it’s a sign that they spend time together.

