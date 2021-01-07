'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 6: Riddhima Is Punished By Vansh

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 6 episode starts with Vansh telling Kabir that he will seek revenge now. Kabir leaves and Vansh thinks he lost his love. Ahana tells Kabir that Vansh will vent his anger on Riddhima. Riddhima is crying in the room when Vansh enters. She apologises to him and asks for another chance saying that it isn’t easy for her to kill someone. He leaves. Riddhima thinks she will ask for another chance. Dadi calls Riddhima and asks her if she is worried.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Riddhima doesn’t tell her anything. Dadi asks her to make Mithibhaat, which is also Vansh’s favourite dish. She thinks if he gets happy, maybe he will speak with her again. When Riddhima is looking for Vansh, Kabir interrupts and asks for ‘prasad’. Vansh comes and Ahana gives ‘prasad’ to Vansh. Kabir starts coughing, Riddhima goes to Kabir. Vansh checks his pulse and drops his hand. Riddhima says she didn’t add anything in Mithibhaat. Vansh asks her if she felt the same pain when he died. Ahana calls the police.

Riddhima gets arrested. Inspector doesn’t listen to anything she has to say. She asks Vansh for help. He tells her he can’t favour any criminal. When the inspector tries to take her away, she falls down as her ankle is twisted. After a while, she faints. Once she gets conscious, she finds herself locked inside a coffin. Riddhima yells for help.

She notices her hands are covered in blood and recalls Vansh’s words that she killed Kabir. Ahana tells Vansh that since Riddhima couldn’t prove her loyalty, she is gone forever and now he must fulfill his promise. When Ahana tries to attack him with a bottle, Vansh stops her and warns her. Riddhima comes out of the coffins and wonders what’s happening. She calls everyone when Vansh comes.

While hugging him she says she didn’t kill Kabir. Riddhima then sees Ahana getting Kabir on a wheelchair. Vansh admits that he never intended to kill Kabir. Vansh tells her that he planned to punish Riddhima by making her feel the betrayal he felt when she framed him in Ragini’s false murder. Vansh tells her that he genuinely felt for her but she betrayed him.

