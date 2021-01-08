'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 7: Vansh Throws Kabir Out Of The House

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 7 episode starts with Riddhima feeling that Kabir is setting off Vansh’s resentment against her and that’s the reason he is behaving like this. She reveals to Kabir that she would not have the option to execute anybody in his place. He yells that it is false and says that she lost to her heart and that Vansh lost the entire game. Kabir continues to insult Vansh by saying that he was destined to get vanquished by him. He says that he was Riddhima’s first love and she can’t forget it.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' 2 Written Update For December 28: Ridhima Is In Danger

Vansh gets furious and chooses to throw Kabir out of the house but the latter tells him that he can’t do that since he has the option to remain in the house. He says that it's Vansh Raisinghania’s home and he chooses who would stay and who would not. He tosses Kabir out of the house. Kabir tells that this isn’t the end of the story and pledges to return for revenge. Vansh closes the door and Riddhima tries to have a conversation with him but he continues to ignore her. He leaves and Riddhima tells that Kabir has filled toxin for her in Vansh but she vows to bring back the love.

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Of January 1: Kabir Announces His Love For Ahana

Ahana says that she will also leave the house with Kabir however he requests her not to do so as it will be more helpful if she remains inside the VR Mansion. He tells her that he will return. In the evening, Vansh furiously cuts the wood when Riddhima comes and requests him to have food. Vansh plunks down, Riddhima sits on his lap. She tells him that she won’t get up until he doesn’t eat anything. She says that she didn’t apologise to him as it’s excessively little before her wrongdoings. Vansh gets the plate and sets it aside and eats green stew from the kitchen.

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 5: Riddhima Fails To Prove Her Love For Vansh

Riddhima cries seeing Vansh’s behaviour when Dadi wipes her tears. She suggests Riddhima to take Vansh to Kuldevi’s temple. Riddhima goes to Vansh and tries to take care of him but Vansh yanks her handoff. Riddhima requests him to give her the last chance if he ever felt her love was genuine. He eats the sugar. The couple continues to draw nearer when reality hits Vansh again and he gets up. Riddhima asks him to take her to Kuldevi’s temple when Vansh tells her that going there implies a fresh start however it can be more terrifying than the past. Vansh and Riddhima leave for the temple, their distance lessens.

Image Source: A still from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 6: Riddhima Is Punished By Vansh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.