'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 12: Riddhima Tries To Prove She Is Vansh's Wife

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 12 episode starts with Riddhima trying to tell Ahana and Chanchal that she is Vansh’s wife but they refuse to listen to her. Both of them say that she has lost her memory and also ask Angre to identify her but he refuses. Vansh also refuses to know anything about her. Riddhima then asks to call her daughter in order to identify her but even Dadi refuses to know her. She tells everyone that they have marriage pictures and other things but everyone calls her a stranger.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

The reporter asks about the confusion but everyone at VR mansion refuses to tell anything. When Riddhima shows the pictures and her ring, everything shown is already changed and made new to fit Ahana’s face. In the ring as well, the picture shown is Riddhima’s alone. Ahana then shows her ring with Vansh’s and her picture. Riddhima thinks of what Vansh had told her earlier. Her memories of him keep rushing in her mind. Vansh then tells that she is an imposter and that nobody knows her identity or if she is related to anyone. Riddhima tells Ahana that her relationship with Vansh was for real and that her love for him would never change or end. She tries to remind them about all the sacrifices she has made for the family.

Ahana holds Riddhima’s hand and snatches the mangalsutra off of her neck. She tries to throw Riddhima out of the house but Riddhima refuses to leave. Vansh asks her to leave finally and she does. Siya calls out to Riddhima and everyone is shocked. Both Vansh and Riddhima rush to her and she holds her hand. Riddhima assures her that she will be fine. Ishani calls the doctor as ordered by Vansh. When the doctor examines he tells everyone that it’s a miracle and Riddhima should stay near Siya as she responds to her voice. Vansh looks at Riddhima.

Precap: Vansh tells Siya is getting fine and he will fulfill her need. He tells her that he will tolerate Riddhima. Ahana asks why is he letting Riddhima stay at VR mansion. She says I helped you take revenge and she couldn’t live her identity of his wife. Vansh responds rudely that he gave her a place in the house and she is acting like his wife and she shouldn’t try to become one.

Image Source: A still from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

