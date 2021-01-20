'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 19: Vansh Proposes Riddhima Again

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 19 episode starts with Vansh pouring the kerosene and lighting the fire to burn the car. Riddhima is shocked to see the fire. Opening the door, she falls back. She tries to leave, but her saree gets stuck in the door. Kabir blows off the fire. Vansh is shocked. He yells at Kabir.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 18: Riddhima Finds The Car

Dadi comes and sees Kabir and Vansh arguing. She asks Vansh what is happening. Kabir leaves and Dadi tells Vansh that if he does this, Riddhima will get suspicious of him. Riddhima listens to them and thinks about what Vansh is trying to hide. Riddhima leaves when Kabir sees her and he is all set to make Riddhima’s doubt against Vansh grow stronger.

Kabir says seeing the car’s condition, he thinks it has hit someone and to get the information about it, Riddhima needs to go to the forensic department. Back in the room, when Riddhima thinks of changing her clothes, Vansh comes and holds her. She tries to stay away because of the kerosene smell. Vansh leaves her and Riddhima goes to the bathroom.

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 14: Siya Proves Riddhima's Innocence

Vansh yells at Angre and tells him Riddhima could have died because of him because she was inside the car. She hears the duo’s talk. Vansh feels guilty and says she can never reach the truth. Riddhima is shocked and promises to find out the truth. When Riddhima is trying to find the car keys, Vansh tries to distract her. He comes and asks Riddhima to marry him again.

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For January 15: Riddhima Finds A Suspicious Letter

Vansh thinks Riddhima will be busy with the rituals and won’t be able to focus on the investigations. She tells him this time in the wedding, they will make a guest list. He names some of his business friends and Vansh thinks that Riddhima is getting distracted as he wanted. Riddhima looks at the car keys.

Precap: Riddhima sees Vansh sleeping and gets the keys. She thinks she will find out the truth and maybe she will get to know about her parent’s death. Riddhima drives the car. Vansh shouts Riddhima's name. Kabir sees and asks what happened. Vansh tells him the car Riddhima drove, its brakes are failed.

Image Source: A still from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For January 13: Vansh Asks Riddhima To Stay For Siya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.