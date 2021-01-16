'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For January 15: Riddhima Finds A Suspicious Letter

In the last episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Vansh apologized to Riddhima and asked her to return to VR mansion. In the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 15 episode, Riddhima finds a suspicious letter. Read the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update for January 15 to know further.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update Jan 15 –

Vansh and Ridhima return home -

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode starts with Vansh telling Riddhima to return to the VR mansion along with him. In the mansion, Siya feels confident about Vansh returning with Riddhima. Vansh and Ridhima return home.

Siya stops Vansh and Riddhima -

Everybody is shocked while Siya stops Vansh and Riddhima outside the main door. She asks Ishani to do Vansh and Riddhima’s Arti. Ishani says that she will not do anything for Ridhima.

Dadi does the aarti -

Siya says that she will do the aarti. She tries to stand, but stumbles. Angre helps her. Dadi apologizes to Riddhima for everyone’s rude behaviour towards her. Then, Dadi does the aarti.

Riddhima finds a box -

On the other hand, Kabir dresses up like a courier boy and gives a parcel to Riddhima. She opens the box and finds all her childhood memories in the box. She picks up a locket.

Riddhima’s childhood locket -

Vansh sees the locket and stars enquiring Riddhima about how she has it. Riddhima says that she was wearing the locket since childhood and didn’t know who had the other half of it. Riddhima wears the locket and leaves.

Pandit Ji’s opinion -

Later, Pandit Ji asks Aryan to get the Ramayana. Pandit Ji says that a girl got separated from her family. The girl used to wear half a locket, and her mother used to wear the other half. He says that the girl who got separated from her family is Riddhima.

Vansh asks Angre to find the suspect -

Vansh checks the Ramayana and finds an extra fake page. Riddhima suspects that whoever did this knows a lot about her parents. Vansh asks Angre to find out about who kept the fake paper in Ramayana and leaves for his room.

Riddhima finds the letter -

Later, Riddhima serves sweets to everyone and sees Vansh leaving without seeking God’s blessing. At the same time, Kabir keeps a letter in the aarti’s plate. Riddhima finds the letter and reads it.

