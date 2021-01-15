'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 14: Siya Proves Riddhima's Innocence

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 14 episode starts with the Singhania family celebrating Makar Sankranti. Riddhima comes and performs the aarti. Kabir goes to Ahana and says that he will help her to kick Riddhima out of the house or else Vansh will remove Ahana. Ahana challenges Riddhima to fly kite. She tells her that they both will have to fly a kite and the person whose kite will fall first will lose and leave the VR mansion.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update Jan 14, 2021

Riddhima accepts the challenge. Both of them start with their challenge and fly the kite. Ahana finds it difficult to fly the kite. Ishani notices that the strings are lying near her leg. She pushes them towards Riddhima’s leg. Riddhima’s ankle gets stuck in the strings and Ahana is successful in cutting Riddhima’s kite. Ahana asks Riddhima to leave the VR mansion since she has lost in the competition.

Riddhima tells her that if there is no trust in a relationship, then anyone will be able to cut the string and the same thing is happening with her and Vansh. She tells her that today she is leaving the house not because she has lost the competition but it is for the sake of her self-esteem. Riddhima leaves the VR mansion.

At the same time, Siya gains consciousness from her coma and comes to Vansh. She tells him that she wants to see Riddhima first. Ishani tells her that Riddhima has left the VR mansion. She further adds that Riddhima was cheating on Vansh, so they kicked her out of the house. Siya tells everyone that Riddhima came into their house and the Riddhima today is not the same. She tells that Riddhima knew that Vansh is innocent and since that day she fell in love with him.

Siya says that Riddhima can never do anything which in return would hurt Vansh. She asks him to stop Riddhima from going away. Vansh goes to Riddhima and apologizes to her for not trusting her. Vansh asks her for forgiveness and to come back to the VR mansions.

