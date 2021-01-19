'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 18: Riddhima Finds The Car

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 18 episode starts with Riddhima questioning a lady to answer her. She goes on insisting when the lady informs her about her parent’s accident. She knows that her parents died in an accident and then she was brought to an institute. Siya looks at Vansh annoyingly and Riddhima enters. She thinks about Vansh that he knows about her parents and follows him. She overhears Aryan’s talk about the car. She thinks that the car and Vansh are definitely related and she is sure that Vansh knows something about the accident.

Riddhima asks Vansh about the ‘unlucky car’ but he thinks to himself that he cannot let anyone come between him and Riddhima. Ishani sees Riddhima listening to the talks secretly. She asks her if she isn’t ashamed about listening to someone else’s talk secretly. Riddhima responds to her that she happened to come when something serious was being discussed. She asks her about the matter but the latter instead warns her to stop investigating. Chanchal asks Riddhima to stay away from them, while Riddhima is concerned for Vansh upon seeing blood. Vansh explains to her that he hurt himself with the wine bottle and Riddhima applies the medicine to the injury.

Riddhima slips on her way down when Karan holds her. She thinks it's Vansh but then argues with Kabir. Kabir tells her that Vansh is lying to her. A servant takes the glass pieces of the car window when Riddhima notices him and inquires about the same. Angre sees her and the servant together. He yells at the servant and sends him away.

Riddhima wonders why he is behaving this way and decides to find out. She later finds some foot impressions and goes on to follow them. Ishani speaks to Vansh about getting rid of the car and after agreeing, he leaves. Riddhima finds the car which is covered in leaves. She throws stones to see what really it is. Then she hears the metal sounds and goes on to look at it. Removing the leaves on top of it, Riddhima finds an Ambassador car. Riddhima thinks to herself if it is all a coincidence about her parents’ accident and the car she found. Vansh comes with kerosene in his hands.

