'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update: Riddhima Panics As Her Car Breaks Down

The episode starts with Riddhima figuring her way out to reach that car without Vansh knowing her plan. As he turns away and sleeps, Riddhima tries to escape. He immediately wakes up and asks where is she going, she says nothing and gets water. In the morning, Riddhima wakes up and sees Vansh sleeping and thinks that is the right chance to escape. She soon gets the car keys and says that she will unveil the car’s secret, maybe then she may get answers to all the questions connected to her parents’ death.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Riddhima gets into the car and tells herself that she has to return before Vansh wakes up. However, Vansh wakes up and begins looking for her. He then hears the engine of the car and runs out to see her gone. Kabir also comes out and asks what happened. Vansh says the car Riddhima has taken, its brakes have failed. Vansh then calls Riddhima on her phone but she does not answer as she thinks that he is calling her back home. She then goes on to apply brakes and soon starts panicking as the brakes aren’t working.

Riddhima then asks the people to move as she loses control of the car. Vansh collides with Dadi and something falls from her hands. Dadi tells him that he has made an abshagun. Dadi worries and prays for the children. Riddhima, on the other hand, cries and recalls Vansh’s words and she soon hears his voice. She sees him and tells him that the brakes aren’t working, he asks her to lower the gears. She says it’s not working and they reach a cliff. He someone manages to save her and then hugs her.

Aryan asks her about why she needed to take this car. So Riddhima says Vansh would not tell her anything so had to find out about herself. Vansh says enough, don’t push him like this and reveals that this car doesn’t have anything to do with her parents’ accident. She asks him to tell the truth. Siya says then reveals that it was about her accident where she lost her legs and got on a wheelchair. Vansh then says that he couldn’t forgive himself for that accident and he couldn’t save Siya. Riddhima then gets upset and asks for an apology from Vansh.

