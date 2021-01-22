'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 21: Riddhima Plans To Surprise Vansh

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 21 episode starts with Riddhima getting dinner ready for Vansh. She tries to open the door of her room,but is unable to do so. She thinks that Vansh is angry and later goes on to apologise to Vansh. Riddhima tells him that she will never make such mistakes again. Vansh doesn’t respond to her.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update

Riddhima writes 'sorry' on a tissue paper and slides it inside the door. Furious Vansh tears the tissue and slides it back to her. The second time, Riddhima writes that she loves him and asks for another chance. Vansh tears the tissue again. Finally, Riddhima tells him that if he doesn’t want to talk to her, then there is no use of her staying in that house.

Listening to this, Vansh comes out of his room and stops Riddhima from leaving. She hugs him from the back and apologises to him. Later, Riddhima makes mithi bhaat for him. Siya comes into the kitchen to drink water. Riddhima also apologises to Siya and tells her that she will never doubt Vansh and always stand with him in the future.

Riddhima takes the mithi bhaat to Vansh’s room. She overhears Vansh’s conversation with Angre. Vansh tells Angre that Riddhima should never come to know about her parent’s death. Listening to this, Riddhima gets more curious to find out about her parents. She calls the warden of the Ashram in order to ask when Riddhima was brought in the Ashram. The warden tells her in the year 1996. Riddhima thinks to herself that she needs to find where was Vansh in the year 1996.

In the later scene, Riddhima thinks of giving a surprise to Vansh with all his childhood pictures. She takes Siya’s help to make a collage for Vansh. She notices that Vansh’s childhood pictures are only till the age of 14 and then again from 18 years. Riddhima asks Siya why he doesn’t have any pictures from the age of 14 to 18. Siya ignores the topic with a lie. Riddhima thinks that Vansh and his entire family is trying to hide something from her.

Image Source: A still from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

