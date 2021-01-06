'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 5: Riddhima Fails To Prove Her Love For Vansh

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 5 episode starts with Riddhima telling Vansh that her love for him is real and that she will prove it. She thinks that she will prove her love by committing a crime and thenkill herself. She recalls Vansh’s words and thinks that she has cheated on Vansh and the punishment for it is that she is going to commit a crime today. Vansh too thinks to himself that if Riddhima kills Kabir then only he will be able to accept Riddhima’s love. Riddhima takes the gun from Vansh and goes to Kabir and points it towards him. Kabir is shocked to see it.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For December 18: Kabir Tries To Sabotage Riddhima

Ahana too says to herself that once Kabir kills Riddhima, Vansh will fulfill his promise and that he will be hers. She thinks that it’s good that she already warned Kabir earlier. Meanwhile, Panditji asks everyone to stand up for the pooja ritual. Riddhima and Kabir argue with each other. Vansh does the aarti and prays that Riddhima passes the Agnipariksha and proves her love for him. He continues to think that she is doing right and that it isn’t wrong in killing a devil. Kabir says that everything that happened was her own choice and that he never forced her into doing anything. He then lowers the gun after seeing that her hands are shaking. He asks Riddhima to shoot him and then he shoots in the air. Riddhima gets scared and runs away.

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Of December 29: Vansh Saves Riddhima From The Car

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' January 4 Written Update: Vansh Asks Riddhima To Kill Kabir

On the other hand, pooja is continued, Dadiji is scared on hearing the gunshot. The family thinks it was a cracker and continues the aarti. Vansh goes running to find Kabir on the ground with blood. He sees Kabir’s bleeding arm and Kabir smiles at him. Kabir apologises to Vansh but triggers him and tells him that he doesn’t deserve any kind of love. He continues to say that he didn’t get mother’s love, Ragini’s love and Riddhima too cheated him. He then tells him that he pities him. Vansh gets angry and warns Kabir that he has only seen his love but will now witness his anger and revenge.

Image Source: A still from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Of January 1: Kabir Announces His Love For Ahana

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.