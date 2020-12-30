'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Of December 29: Vansh Saves Riddhima From The Car

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 December 29 episode starts with Vansh asking Angre to be careful with Ahana as she is dangerous for him. Vansh recalls Ahana’s word where she says that if he will trouble her, she would reveal his secret to Riddhima. Thereafter, Vansh starts searching for Riddhima and she is nowhere to be found. Read on to know about the entire episode.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode shows a masked person push Riddhima inside a car and throws in smoke cans as well to suffocate her, while she was looking for Ahana. Vansh decides to look for Riddhima when Ishani stops him from leaving. Ishani tells Vansh that Riddhima isn't a kid and won't get lost. She further asks him to try a cake, which he does and when she asks for a selfie, he denies it and leaves to find Riddhima while getting restless about her. Ishani is shown holding the same mask as the person who pushed Riddhima inside the car.

The next scene shows Riddhima calling out for help from inside the car and later faints. Vansh looks for Riddhima and senses her presence. He finds her unconscious in the car and somehow, breaks the window and gets her out. After trying to wake her up for a while, Riddhima gains consciousness and the two of them hug. Vansh asks her about what had happened to which she replies that someone with a mask pushed her in, which is when they both see a mask there. Riddhima thanks him for saving her life yet again while Vansh asks her to stop getting herself in trouble. He later thinks to himself that he wouldn't spare the person who tried to harm Riddhima.

Later, Vansh takes Riddhima inside the house. Riddhima sees the mask in Ishani’s hand and recalls the face of the person who pushed her inside the car. She was about to start speaking about it when she sees Kabir, Aryan, and Chanchal holding a similar mask. Riddhima thinks Ahana called her and looks for her. She further asks Ahana about why she tried to harm her to which she says she didn't. Ahana also asks Riddhima to be careful of Vansh as he is the one trying to kill her. Hearing this, Riddhima slaps Ahana and tells her not to speak ill of Vansh, and also asks her to leave the house to which Ahana says she will only leave when Vansh asks her to.

A while later, Vansh and Riddhima share an intimate moment wherein Vansh asks her about how much she trusts him to which she answers, more than her life. Vansh tells her to prove it to him and thus, asks her to climb the ladder and leave her hand. Riddhima does so and falls off, which is when Vansh catches her on time. They both share a romantic moment and Vansh tells her that she has proven that she does love and trust him blindly.

After this, Riddhima tells Vansh about the whole incident with Ahana to which Vansh says that it shouldn't affect them if they trust each other. He says Ahana saved his life and he will settle scores with her. Vansh asks Riddhima again if she trusts him or not. Riddhima says yes and hugs Vansh. A masked person watches Vansh and Riddhima from far.

