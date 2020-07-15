'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For July 14: Riddhima Agrees To Help Kabir

Finally, the wait of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is over. From July 13, one can watch Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 both on your television screens and Voot app. However, if you have somehow missed the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 July 14 episode, then worry not. The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update is available here; keep reading ahead.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 July 14 episode: Written update

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 July 14 episode starts with Kabir promising not to forgive Vansh for Killing Neha, with her dead body in his arms. Kabir then chases Vansh's car on his bike in a heroic way in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode. Vansh tries to escape after ruthlessly killing Neha, a female CBI cop who tried to arrest him. After noticing that officer Kabir is following him, Vansh says that he waited for this encounter for long. Then the two reach a shipping container storehouse near the sea. On gunpoint Kabir asks Vansh if he isn't scared of death. Vansh answers with a no. On the contrary, Vansh says that death is scared of him. Later, the two engage in a verbal brawl over Neha's demise. Soon enough the two start fighting and Vansh hits Kabir very badly and leaves him injured.

Next in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 July 14 episode, you see a flashback of Riddhima proposing to Kabir on her knees and asking him to meet her at their special place. Kabir promises Riddhima that he will be there no matter what happens, and she must wait for him. Switch to the present scene, you see Riddhima waiting for Kabir with a romantic setting at their favourite point. However, after waiting for a long number of hours sudden lightening and strong winds ruin the entire romantic setup by Riddhima. This scares her and she starts weeping and starts calling out for him. Kabir somehow manages to reach the location Riddhima told him to, but in a very bad condition. The two meet and Riddhima takes care of Kabir.

Later in the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 July 14 episode, Vansh reaches his house with an injured hand, drenched in blood. Vansh's mother and chachu get worried for him. Vansh's mother dresses his wounded hand and asks him to take care of himself henceforth. Aaryan, Vansh's cousin who is jealous of him ridicules Vansh and his ways of handling business. To this, Vansh gives him a befitting reply. Vansh's chachu and mother ask Aaryan to behave himself and treat Vansh with respect. In the next scene Kabir proposes Riddhima with a ring on a beachside. Riddhima is glad that Kabir is now fit and fine.

After expressing his love for Riddhima, Kabir asks for something in return which startles her immensely. Kabir asks Riddhima if she can go closer to Vansh so that he can get to him, and show his true face to the world. Kabir tells Riddhima, that Vansh is not a businessman but an underworld mafia, who is into the business of gold smuggling, drugs, real estate scams and whatnot. Hence, he needs someone to work for him in order to disclose all Vansh's details and find evidence against him. Riddhima agrees to work for Kabir and help him track down Vansh, so that she can peacefully live a life with Kabir after that. Kabir also tells Riddhima that this is the last time the two are meeting like this, and henceforth he does not want Vansh to suspect Riddhima in any form and think of her as a staunch ally.

In the following scene of Ishq Mein Marjaaan 2 July 14 episode, Kabir tells Riddhima about her mission and how she will meet Vansh in a planned manner. Next, we see Riddhima dressed in a glamourous avatar boarding a lavish cruise as a party planner. Vansh is also there at the cruise for arms and ammunitions deals with clients. Kabir watches Riddhima from a distance boarding the cruise and the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode ends there.

