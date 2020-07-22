'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update July 21: Ridhima Spies On Vansh

Tuesday’s episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 begins with, Ridhima imagining Vansh pointing a gun at her. As Vansh clicked the trigger, Ridhima is out of her imagination and began to cough at the breakfast table. Dadi passed water to her and Ishani commented that maybe she cannot digest exclusive food. When Siya said Ridhima must be missing someone, Aryan retorted that even memories cannot leave the house without Vansh’s permission.

Later, in the night, Ridhima is able to contact Kabir who asks her to leave everything and come back. However, Ridhima denied saying that she knows that Vansh’s case is important to him and that she will gather proofs against him as soon as she can. Just then, Ridhima heard footsteps and found out that Vansh was going somewhere. Without wasting any time, she decided to follow Vansh and spy on him.

Ridhima suddenly bumped into a vase making noise, Vansh looked around but couldn’t see anyone. She then goes to the backyard following Vansh. She saw Vansh talking to someone but couldn’t figure out who. She then stepped on a branch making noise again. She hides behind a tree, while Vansh tried to find out who was there but he only saw a broken branch.

Ridhima ran to her room hoping that Vansh doesn’t find out but she unknowingly left footprints of mud behind her. Ridhima hugged a heart-shaped pillow given to her by Kabir. The next morning while Ridhima is adjusting her dupatta, a man entered her room holding a knife. Ridhima screamed and looking at her the man screams too. He asked why is she scared, Ridhima said what she is supposed to do when she sees a man holding a knife.

He told her that it is a fake knife and he is a novelist. Suddenly Rohana called Chitvan (the man’s name). On the other hand, Dadi was seen telling everyone that no one is supposed to go out today as she has kept Ganesh Puja. Ishani and Rohana were seen making excuses. Rohana asked Chitvan to help Dadi, who says there might be a bomb in the Puja stuff. Rudra asked Rohana why does her brother keep talking rubbish.

Meanwhile, Vansh gathers everyone in the hall to interrogate about the previous night. He asked who went to the area of the house where no one is allowed. Ishani taunted him to ask Ridhima where she was last night. Ridhima replied that she was in her room and Vansh allowed her to leave. Suddenly he noticed her sandals as she walked away and stopped her. Vansh asked Ridhima from where did her sandals get dirtier if she was in her room last night. Stayed tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

