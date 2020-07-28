'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update July 27: Kabir Enters The Mansion To Save Ridhima

Monday’s episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 begins with Vansh opening the cloth and finding out that there are nails in it. Ridhima wondered how it happened since she had thrown an empty cloth. In the flashback, it is shown that Kabir walked in as an electrician and put some nails inside the clothe before Angre could get it. Vansh questioned Ridhima why she tied three knots on the cloth just for nails. Before she could say anything, Kabir switches off the lights of the entire mansion.

Vansh wonders what had happened to the lights and Ridhima walks away. Meanwhile, Kabir enters the mansion and grabs Ridhima’s hand to pull her inside a room. Ridhima screams but Kabir covers her mouth telling her it is him. Ridhima hugs him tightly. On the other hand, Vansh wonders why the electricity hasn’t come back yet when he is interrupted by Ishani.

Ishani asks him to throw Ridhima out of the house explaining that since the time she had entered the mansion everything is going wrong. Vansh explains to her that Siya requires a physiotherapist and that she is best at her job. Angry Ishani tells him that she is the one who supports him every time. Vansh silences her by saying that she needs to work on her behaviour.

Meanwhile, when Angre goes to the electricity board where he comes to know that the board is purposely hampered. A stressed Ridhima asks Kabir how he entered the mansion. Kabir explains to her that he heard everything through a device. Sacred Ridhima hugs him again. Kabir tells her that he has come to take her away. He explains that he can’t let her stay in danger anymore.

On the other hand, Vansh asks Chitwan why he is laughing. Chitwan tells him that the electric company is very efficient they sent two employees for the same work. Angre tells Vansh that the fuse was taken off on purpose. Vansh puts a lockdown in the house and asks him to check the entire mansion. In the meanwhile, when Kabir is convincing Ridhima to run away with her she denies.

Ridhima refuses Kabir saying that she can’t abort her mission. She asserts that she will get Vansh arrested at any cost. Kabir tries to convince her more and suddenly Vansh calls out Ridhima. She turns around with her eyes wide awake thinking that Kabir is right behind her but Kabir manages to hide. Angre manages to fix the fuse and the lights turn on. Vansh walks towards her and asks why she seemed scared.

Before Vansh could ask her anything, Ishani is seen yelling at Angre. Vansh barges in and asks what had happened. Ishani explains that he stopped her from going outside and Vansh replies that Angre is his employee and is just following the instruction given to him. Before Angre could explain anything, Ishani drops her bag and a few things along with a cutter falls down. Vansh asks her if she is trying to help someone escape. Ishani asked him why is he suspecting her when the first one who should be questioned is Ridhima. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

