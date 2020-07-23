'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update July 22, 2020: Ridhima Slaps Aryan

Wednesday’s episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 begins with Ridhima justifying the sand under her sandals saying that it is very normal for a middle-class person however, a rich person like him won’t understand it. Vansh didn’t seem happy with her answer as he recognised the sand in her sandals cannot be found everywhere. He asked Ridhima to reply honestly

Ishq Mein Marjawan Written Update July 22

Anupriya scolded her for breaking the rules of the mansion on her very first day. Rudra joined her saying that everyone knows how particular Vansh is about the rules of the mansion. Even Rohan asked Ridhima what did she want to steal from there. On the other hand, Vansh warned Ridhima to tell him the truth. Ridhima admitted that she went to the backyard.

When Vansh asked why, suddenly, Aryan interrupted the interrogation saying that she was there to meet him but lost her way and reached the backyard. Ridhima denies it & Vansha asked her again to tell the truth. Ridhima remained silent and Vansh told her that her silence proves that Aryan is telling the truth.

Ishani was seen saying that Ridhima only looks innocent but are actions are completely like a middle-class person. Aryan told everyone that anybody can like anyone. Ridhima began to cry and Siya extended her support saying that she knows there is nothing between Aryan and Ridhima. Siya asked her to speak up. Ridhima wiped her tears. Vansh rudely asked Ridhima again to tell the truth.

ALSO READ| 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update | July 20, 2020: Vansh Suspicious Of Riddhima

Aryan asked him not to scold her and added that whatever had to happen has already happened on the cruise. He further said that Ridhima did not want to mix her professional and personal life. He also added that he cannot allow everyone to treat her badly and is about to touch her when Ridhima ended up slapping him in front of everyone.

Ridhima warned Aaryan not to touch her and said although she isn’t rich she cannot bear anyone raising a finger at her self-respect. She also reminded Vansh that she was on the cruise only to organize the party and he was the one who forcibly brought her to this house. Confessing she went to the backyard, she said that she was unable to sleep and hence decided to take a walk and explore the mansion.

However, when she saw Vansh talking to someone, she got scared and ran away from there. Vansh believed her and let her go. On the other hand, Aryan touched his cheek and decided that he will avenge the slap. Meanwhile, Ridhima saw Dadi doing the preparation for Puja alone and decided to help her. Dadi praised her for standing up for her self-respect in front of powerful men.

Vansh gave Siya her medicine, Ridhima looks at them and thought that Vansh’s image in front of everyone is different, she believes that he isn’t emotionless at all. Later Vansh leaves and Ridhima thought that she might get a clue now. She goes to Vansh’s study room and communicates with Kabir with the help of a transmitter. He asked her to find her some hardcore evidence against Vansh.

On the other hand, Vansh remembers he has forgotten his laptop. He returns back home only to find Ridhima in his study area. He asked him what is she doing there. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

ALSO READ| 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For July 14: Riddhima Agrees To Help Kabir

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.