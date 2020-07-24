'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update July 23: Vansh Gets Suspicious About Ridhima

Thursday’s episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 begins with Vansh asking Ridhima what she is doing in his study. Ridhima pretended to read a book and makes an excuse that Siya told her that he had a good book collection. Ridhima added that it isn’t forbidden to read in his mansion & hides the transmitter. Kabir is listening to their entire conversation through the transmitter. Vansh believed her he gets his laptops and tells her he hates lies and betrayals. He added that she shouldn’t give him a reason to suspect her.

Vansh walked away and Ridhima grabbed the transmitter. Suddenly she noticed him coming back and threw it out of the window. Kabir lost the connection and is unable to figure out what is happening. Vansh ordered her not to come back to his study area again. Kabir seemed tensed but decided to stay silent so that nobody should hear his voice.

Dadi announced that Ganesh Puja is at 4 pm and asked everyone to attend it. When Ridhima is about to get the transmitter she is stopped by Dadi, who asked her to make rangoli. Anupriya asked Dadi why is she making a staff member do the work that family members are supposed to do. Dadi replied saying no one in the family was willing to do it. Anupriya asked Ridhima to focus on Siya’s treatment and turned away.

After making rangoli, dadi asked Ridhima to decorate the aarti ki thali too. After a while, when Vansh leaves Ridhima decided to go retrieve her transmitter back. Unaware of Vansh’s presence she started looking for it, Vansh held her wrists and pulled her closer. Vansh asked her what she was looking for. She told him Dadi needed flowers for the Puja and she was checking if there are enough in the garden.

When Ridhima returned inside the house she saw Dadi asking Ishani to adjust the flowers but she walked away. Ridhima told Dadi that she will do it. She climbed up a stool and began to adjust the flowers. Aryan looked at her and decided to avenge his slap. He intentionally hits the stool and walks away. Before she could fall, Vansh catches her. Ridhima falls in his arms. He asked Ridhima to keep her nails away from his neck.

Ridhima’s locket that has Kabir’s photo gets entangled with Vansh’s shirt. When the duo regains their composure, her locket falls on the ground. Vansh picked it up and tried to open it but Ridhima snatches it from his hand. She said that it is her personal memory and that he shouldn’t invade her personal space not until he is ready to discuss his life with her.

Vansh recalled all the incidents that happened with Ridhima and gets suspicious about her behaviour. He calls Angre to check the garden area. Vansh is sure that Ridhima is hiding something from him. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

